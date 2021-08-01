British scientists believe that the emergence of coronavirus variants that surpass current vaccines is “almost certain”-WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather





(CNN) —Analysis by British scholars published by the British Government Official Science Advisory GroupThey say they believe that the emergence of SARS-Cov-2 mutants that “lead to the failure of current vaccines” is “almost certain.” SARS-CoV-2 is a virus that causes COVID-19. The analysis has not been peer-reviewed and early studies are theoretical and do not provide evidence that such variants are currently in circulation. Such documents will be released “as pre-printed publications that provided prompt evidence to the government in an emergency.” This treatise was dated July 26 and was published by the British Government on Friday. Scientists write that the eradication of the virus is “unlikely” and therefore “highly confident” that variants will continue to emerge. They state that it is “almost certain” that there is “gradual or intermittent accumulation of antigenic variation that ultimately leads to the failure of current vaccines.” They recommend that authorities continue to reduce viral infections as much as possible to reduce the likelihood of new vaccine-resistant mutants. They also recommend focusing research on new vaccines that “induce high and durable levels of mucosal immunity” as well as prevent hospitalization and illness. They say the goal should be “to reduce infection and infection in vaccinated individuals” and “to reduce the likelihood of variant selection in vaccinated individuals.” Research is already underway at several companies that manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine to address the new variant. This view was expressed in a treatise “by a group of scholars on the long-term evolutionary scenario of SARS-CoV-2” and was discussed and published by the UK Emergency Science Advisory Group (SAGE). They write that some mutants that have emerged in the last few months “show reduced susceptibility to vaccine-acquired immunity, but do not seem to be able to escape completely.” However, they warn that these variants emerge “before vaccination becomes widespread” and “as vaccines become widespread, the benefits of infection gained by viruses that can evade vaccine-acquired immunity increase.” .. This is an issue that SAGE has previously warned about. Within minutes of the July 7 meeting, SAGE scientists said, “The combination of high prevalence and high levels of vaccination creates the conditions most likely to result in antigenic escape mutations.” I am writing. At the time, he said, “It is unclear if this could happen, but such variants would pose significant risks both in the UK and internationally.” The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

