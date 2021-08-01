COVID-19 Delta Variant accounts for 89% of new interior infections-Kelowna News





Photo: Canadian Press Delta variants now account for the majority of all recent COVID-19 infections within BC. among them Updated weeklyAccording to the BC Center for Disease Control, 89% of the 314 positive tests in the Interior Health area from July 18 to 24 were B.1.617.2, or delta variants. The other 11% of cases were P.1 or gamma mutants. This high percentage of delta variants is somewhat unique to the interior. During the same period, 61 percent of new state-wide cases were delta variants, gamma variants accounted for 28 percent, and B.1.1.7 or alpha variants occurred in 10 percent. Currently, certain variants account for about 99% of all new cases in British Columbia. Vancouver Island only deals with cases of new variants of Delta, but only 30 new cases were seen in the area between July 18th and 24th. The Delta subspecies was first discovered in India in late 2020 and has become the most contagious subspecies of the COVID-19 virus to date. Proliferation of delta mutants is one of the reasons why the virus has spread internally in recent weeks, especially in Central Okanagan. Wednesday, interior health Declared the occurrence of COVID-19 Throughout the region, we have reinstated the obligation to use indoor public masks only in Central Okanagan. Despite being an area that accounts for less than 15% of British Columbia’s population, more than half of BC’s daily COVID-19 cases now occur regularly from within. NS Latest geographic data According to the BC CDC, the daily infection rate in parts of Kelowna soared to levels only seen in Sally’s worst-affected areas at the peak of the third wave of the spring. Downtown Kelowna has been hit hard, with an average daily infection rate of 40 cases per 100,000 people from July 23 to July 29. This is more than 100 new infections that week in downtown Kelowna alone. In the Glenmore region, the daily infection rate was 30 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 21 cases per day in Latland. As a result of the concentration of new cases in the region, the BC CDC has begun to use new colors in its COVID case rate map to accurately indicate the high case rates in downtown Kelowna, Glenmore, and Latland. Case rates also increased significantly last week in Okanagan Mission, West Kelowna, and Lake Country, reaching 19, 18, and 12 days of infection per 100,000 people, respectively. Meanwhile, in the past month, new cases have plummeted in Lower Mainland. Sally was once by far the worst victim of the state, with nearly 2,000 cases weekly in April, but now the city has an average of once-daily infections per 100,000 people. Interior Health brings residents of Central Okanagan Get vaccinated, Helps control the spread of the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.castanet.net/news/Kelowna/341646/COVID-19-Delta-variant-accounts-for-89-of-new-infections-in-Interior The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos