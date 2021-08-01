Hawaii counts 452 new coronavirus infections.Active cases surged to over 3,000 across the state

Health officials reported 452 new confirmed possibilities coronavirus Today’s infectious disease is the third highest number of days in Hawaii, reaching 42,862 across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As no new virus-related deaths have been reported today, COVID-19 deaths across the state remain at 537.

The state’s official coronavirus-related deaths include 413 deaths on Oahu, 61 on Maui, 58 on the Big Island, 2 on Kauai, and 3 deaths outside Hawaii. It is. Today, the number of deaths related to coronavirus in the United States exceeds 613,000, and the number of infections nationwide is close to 35 million.

Today’s case count was first reported by Lieutenant Josh Green in a social media post this morning.

The latest numbers are The state reported a record 622 new infections, followed by Saturday is 485, A combination of a highly contagious delta variant and a backlog of uncounted cases earlier this week due to laboratory test results issues.

Hawaii is in the midst of the largest outbreak of coronavirus so far this year, and state officials are increasing the urgency of their call. Unvaccinated Residents to get a shot.

“Today, my colleagues in hospitals across the state are asking the general public for vaccinations,” Green, a doctor in the Big Island’s emergency room, said in an Instagram post. “We see more young adults getting sick with COVID. On Friday, 108 of the 118 hospital cases were unvaccinated.”

Newly confirmed possible infections reported today include 276 on Oahu, 99 on the Big Island, 66 on Maui, 6 on Kauai, and 5 diagnosed outside of Hawaii. Includes Hawaiian names.

Since the outbreak, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed on each island has been 30,997 on Oahu, 5,191 on Maui, 4,150 in Hawaii County, 554 on Kauai, 117 on Lanai, and 81 on Molokai. There are also 1,772 Hawaiian residents diagnosed outside the state.

Of the total number of infections in the state, 3,298 were considered active. Less than three weeks ago, the number was less than 600. Authorities say they consider infectious diseases reported in the last 14 days to be “substitute numbers for active cases.” The total number of active cases in the state has increased by 302 today.

The statistics released today reflect new cases of infection reported to the department on Friday.

According to the latest Hawaii COVID-19 Vaccine Summary, as of Thursday, 1,754,544 vaccinations have been given through state and federal distribution programs. Health officials say that 60.1% of the state’s population is currently fully vaccinated and 66.9% have been vaccinated at least once. The next state update on vaccinations to be administered is Monday.

Of all confirmed cases of Hawaii infection, 2710 require hospitalization, with two new hospitalizations reported today, one on Maui and one on the Big Island.

A total of 117 virus patients were in hospitals in Hawaii, 23 in the intensive care unit and 12 on ventilators, according to the latest information on Friday’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data Dashboard.Last time there were more than 100 COVID patients in the hospital in Hawaii

