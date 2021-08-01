Health
Health District: At least 25% of local COVID-19 cases since 1 July were one that was fully vaccinated | News
An analysis of COVID-19 cases reported by the Prince William Health District from July 1st to 17th shows that local “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 are far more prevalent than initially expected. I am.
Of the 233 new COVID-19 cases reported in the health district during the first three weeks of July, 56-66 (about 25-30%) received complete COVID-19 vaccination, Sean said. It was related to the people who received it. Morris, a COVID-19 epidemiologist in the Prince William Health District.
As of August 1st (Sun), VDH “COVID-19 cases by vaccination status” web page Of the total of 2,686 COVID-19 cases reported in northern Virginia since 1 July, only 19 breakthrough cases were shown. According to a new analysis.
The VDH website lists cases by vaccination status only by region, not by individual health district.
Morris said the discrepancy was related to the time it took to fully analyze the case and report it to VDH, which VDH will carry out its own review.
“Our particular groundbreaking case number will not be posted until it is sent to the state for further review and posting,” Morris said in an email on July 30.
Morris also made a statement on the VDH website that each breakthrough case would be reviewed by “field experts” and matched with state vaccination records held through Virginia’s immune information system. I pointed out.
“This takes extra time and can delay reporting cases on this dashboard,” said the VDH website.
“This may help explain the discrepancy between our data and what they posted when doing further quality assurance,” Morris said.
Breakthrough case numbers were not available in the Prince William Health District, including County, Manassas, and Manassas Spark. Earlier this weekShawn Johnson, Director of Community Engagement in the Health District, Prince William Times Tuesday, July 27th.
Given the rise in delta mutants, which are at least twice as contagious as the original strain of coronavirus, the breakthrough case increase is not unexpected and is consistent with epidemiologists’ national reports. Morris said.
Morris also said the data emphasized that people who have not yet been vaccinated need to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
“As spreads widen, we anticipate a breakthrough case. [the Prince William Health District] It seems to be in line with national trends, “Morris said. “And with the growth of delta mutants and the increasing number of cases, it is imperative to get vaccinated now.”
“Even if you get COVID after vaccination, the vaccine starts the immune system to fight it, so it’s very unlikely that you’ll get a serious illness,” he added.
In fact, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in and around Cape Cod Beachtown, Provincetown, Massachusetts caused the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its mask guidance last week.CDC released on Friday That report Of the outbreak analysis.Overall, they 900 cases It dates back to gatherings around the holiday weekend of July 4th.
About three-quarters of infected people were completely vaccinated, but few were severely ill. A total of 7 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
According to the CDC report, these cases show that the delta mutant is highly contagious and that vaccinated people can infect the mutant and infect others. .. Importantly, samples from vaccinated people showed that they had about the same amount of virus as unvaccinated people, the CDC report said.
The CDC is currently used by both vaccinated and unvaccinated areas of areas with a “substantial” or “high” community infection of the virus, indoors in public spaces or outdoors in crowded environments. Even recommending returning to wearing a face mask.
The CDC study also found that in jurisdictions where COVID-19 infection rates are substantial or high, “Vaccines take into account the potential risk of infection when attending large rallies attended by many travelers. We are considering expanding preventive strategies, including masking in indoor public environments, regardless of vaccination status. ” Areas with different levels of infection, “the report said.
According to VDH data, both Manassas and Manassas Park cities are in “medium” transmission range.
Further precautions are required
Morris said new information about the spread of delta variants, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, is available not only for vaccination, but also for testing people with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. He said he emphasized the importance.
“In the fall, when the number of cases is increasing, we will take measures to protect ourselves from COVID, get vaccinated, stay at home, and ask for a test if we feel it, thereby limiting the spread of infection and increasing the number in the future. It’s important to work to prevent it. I’m sick and I’m following VDH recommendations, “Morris said.
Most people who have been vaccinated are not seriously ill
Almost all breakthrough cases that occur nationwide are asymptomatic or mild, and hospitalization and death of vaccinated individuals is extremely rare. This “is a trend that can also be seen in PWHD,” Morris said.
Nationally, about 99.5% of COVID-19-related deaths since the deployment of the vaccine have been unvaccinated, according to the CDC. Yale study According to Morris, vaccination prevented up to 279,000 COVID deaths and 1.25 million hospitalizations nationwide.
The CDC also found that the chances of being hospitalized after vaccination were reduced by a factor of seven, and the risk of hospitalization or death was reduced by a factor of 20, Morris said.
“I’m disappointed with the COVID trends we all see, but the good news is that we have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and turn the corner,” Morris said. Says.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.princewilliamtimes.com/news/health-district-at-least-25-of-local-covid-19-cases-since-july-1-were-among/article_b7460ae8-f306-11eb-8384-2b648b9fbc94.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]