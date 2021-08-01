COVID-19 hospitalizations increase again in Los Angeles County





Los Angeles County 3,045 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths were reported on Sunday, and authorities noted that these numbers may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend. Number of Coronavirus patient According to state statistics, county hospitals continued to rise from 1,071 on Saturday to 1,096. The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased from 231 to 236. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, the new figures have resulted in a cumulative total of 1,303,343 cases and 24,685 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. “Millions of people in the United States and around the world have been safely vaccinated in the last eight months. Data show that the vaccine is effective in preventing serious illnesses that cause hospitalization and death. “It’s overwhelmingly showing that,” Barbara Public Health Director Ferrer said on Saturday, “but to really defeat the infection, higher levels of vaccination are needed, especially among younger residents.” “. Feller said Thursday that the rise in positive rates seen in recent weeks and the number of new cases are showing signs of slowing, hoping that the surge could level off. She said hospitalizations are expected to continue to increase as they traditionally increase following an increase in the overall number of cases. The county has seen a sharp increase in daily cases, hospitalizations, and positive test rates over the past few weeks, due to its high infectivity. Delta variant Of the coronavirus. Related: With the proliferation of delta variants, Fauci warns more “pain and suffering” in advance As expected from the surge in COVID cases among the general public, the county’s homeless population has also seen a sharp increase in infections in recent weeks. In the week ending July 25, 111 new cases were identified among the homeless, an increase of 21% over the previous week. Throughout the pandemic, 7,588 COVID cases were reported among the homeless and 216 died. Related: CDC: New data suggest that vaccinated people can infect delta mutants As of July 27, of the 4.9 million fully vaccinated inhabitants, 10,656 were virus-positive at a rate of 0.22%, according to county statistics. The rate has increased by 63% since a week ago, but remains statistically low. Deliver top stories every day!Apply FOX11 Fast5 Newsletter.. Then get the latest news alerts with the FOX11 News app.Download for iOS or Android.. Of the vaccinated people, only 410 were hospitalized (0.008%) and only 35 died (0.0007%). From January 1st to June 30th this year, 99.8% of people who died of COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, Feller said. The pace of vaccination has slowed significantly, but Feller says the county has seen a slight increase in the number of people receiving first doses for the second straight week. Between July 19th and 25th, about 70,000 doses were given in the county, an increase of about 7,500 times from the previous week. Vaccination rates remain low in young residents, especially in the black community. As of July 25, only 30% of black residents aged 16-17 and 18-29 had at least one shot. This is about half the number of white residents. Only 24% of black residents between the ages of 12 and 15 receive at least one dose, which is half the proportion of white residents. Related: Keep all coronavirus related information up to date Overall, black residents had the lowest vaccination rate of 46%, Latin Americans 55%, white residents 66%, and Asians 77%. Of the 10.3 million inhabitants of the county as a whole, 60% have been vaccinated at least once and 52% have been fully vaccinated. About 1.3 million residents under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.

