Hundreds of staff at two San Francisco hospitals test positive for COVID-19





At least 233 staff members from two hospitals in San Francisco tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom were completely vaccinated but infected with the delta mutant. As of July 31, 55 cases were found by staff at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Christina Padilla, a spokeswoman for the hospital, told Hill. About 75-80% of those who tested positive were completely vaccinated. According to the New York Times.. More than 7,000 staff are reportedly working at the facility. According to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center, 183 staff members were positive as of Friday, of which 153 were fully vaccinated, The Times reported. Most of the infections were reportedly due to highly infectious delta mutants that have become established as the predominant COVID-19 strain in the United States. Two of the infected staff at the UCSF Medical Center were hospitalized, according to The Times. Padilla told The Hill that no one who tested positive in San Francisco’s General would need to be hospitalized. According to The Times, most infections caused mild to moderate symptoms. Asymptomatic cases were also detected through contact tracing. According to Padilla, the infection spread primarily through exposure to the community. Hill asked the UCSF Medical Center for comment. Luke John Day, the hospital’s chief medical officer, told the Times that the case would be much worse if the staff were not vaccinated. “We’re worried about the surge here in San Francisco and the Bay Area right now,” Day said. “But what we’re seeing is what the data from the vaccine showed us. You may still be able to get a COVID. But if you get it , It’s not serious at all. “ Padilla sounded a similar note, stating that vaccination is effective in preventing hospitalization and death. “A breakthrough is still expected. We know that vaccines do not completely prevent infection, but they are very effective in helping prevent hospitalization and death. “She told Hill. The City of San Francisco has mandated workers in high-risk workplaces, such as hospitals, to be vaccinated with COVID-19 by September 15. In a statement revealing the infection, the UCSF Medical Center “doubled its efforts to protect it.” staff. This includes requiring all employees and trainees to comply with the Covid-19 vaccination obligations throughout the new UC system, with limited exceptions to medical or religious tax exemptions. “The newspaper reported. A cluster of cases in San Francisco hospitals arises due to growing concerns about delta variants, especially as national vaccination rates have peaked. Breakthrough cases, or infections detected in fully vaccinated individuals, are still rare throughout the United States. Data show that of the more than 164.2 million fully vaccinated individuals, only 125,682 were groundbreaking cases reported in 38 states. Collected by NBC News.. The network pointed out that the number would be converted to less than 0.08 percent. Updated at 4:10 pm

