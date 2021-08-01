What is “Long Covid”? Who can get it? | Northern Daily Leader





News, Nationwide, Long Covid, Covid, Covid-19 Unfortunately, “long covid” is a more familiar term. There is no clear medical definition, but Professor Gale Matthews of the University of New South Wales said: Covid’s “acute phase” can last up to two weeks, after which the illness can be prolonged and Covid can be prolonged. “Most people tend to use long Covid periods at a few months,” said Matthews. Scientists are still learning about Covid in every way. The best information so far is that about 80% of patients recover within 1 month, but there are still 5% of long Covid patients who do not recover after 3 months. The most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, tachycardia, chest pain, and “brain fog” (a feeling that the brain is a little slow and blurry). “Probably there are several different syndromes that cause long covids,” said Professor Matthews. “In other words, long covids are not the only thing. There are many root causes for people who have symptoms that persist for more than three months after infection.” Many people who are infected with long covids are ill in the first place. Although a patient with a bad seizure, the mystery for doctors is why some people with very mild illness do not recover quickly. The question is, “Why don’t these people get better? Why didn’t they recover to what they were supposed to be if they had the flu or other viral illnesses?” “Professor Matthews said. The work she and her colleagues do at the University of New South Wales aims to reach the root of that challenge. Almost one-third of the Covid patients who participated in the study did not shake off symptoms after 12 weeks. “What we are concerned about is that by this stage, six months have passed since the infection, and more people should now be recovering,” she said. Elderly patients are not the only ones who fail to recover quickly. The UNSW study enrolls long Covid patients over the age of 18, averaging in their mid-40s. “I really don’t know why I’m healthy or why young adults are still sick. There may be evidence of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. Sometimes no evidence of damage to certain organs can be found, but the patient. Continues to experience severe fatigue, almost like chronic fatigue syndrome, “said Professor Matthews. It’s too early to know how long a Covid is, or even if it’s an eternal Covid. Professor Matthews said most studies have shown that perhaps 20% of patients may not return to full health, but Covid knows how it progresses. There wasn’t enough time for it. According to a study in the United Kingdom, according to the British Heart Foundation, “for those who need hospital treatment due to an early illness, it typically lasts more than 5 months and lasts more than 12 months. I have another report. ” .. According to a study quoted by the British Heart Foundation, “elderly people, women, and those who had five or more symptoms in the first week of getting sick with COVID-19 were more likely to develop long Covids. “apparently. “They found that long covids affect about 10% of people aged 18-49 who are infected with COVID-19 and increase to 22% of people over the age of 70,” the researchers also found. We have found that people with asthma are also more likely to develop long-term covids. Another study found that long covids tended to increase with age and were more likely to affect women. Long covids were found to be high among those who were overweight or obese, smoked, lived in poor areas, or had to be severely hospitalized. “Early data show that men are at a much higher risk of very serious illness and, sadly, are at higher risk of dying from Covid,” said Dr. Claire Steves of King’s College London. Seems to be at high risk. ” , Told the BBC. Children seem to be able to lengthen Covid, but the number is not yet known. Roman doctors interviewed 129 Covid patients aged 6 to 16 years who were diagnosed with COVID-19. They reported that more than one-third showed one or two protracted symptoms at least four months after infection. An additional quarter had three or more symptoms, including insomnia and malaise (similar to those in adults). Of course, depending on the symptom-but the symptom is common to other illnesses. It may be something else you have caught. No test-instead “diagnosis of exclusion”. Doctors rule out other possibilities such as diabetes and iron deficiency. There is no proven medication, so the main effort is to manage the symptoms so that people gradually return to good health. Vaccination seems to help. About half of people with long covids reported improvement in their symptoms after getting a jab. But more research is needed. Vaccinations help prevent people from getting sick in the first place. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/steve.evans/e81feb39-37e3-4ebe-b8b4-680a391c1d6b.jpg/r0_86_1136_728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg explainer

