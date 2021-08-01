EMS dispatch instructed to stop screening for COVID-19 symptom callers





Alberta Health Services has instructed the dispatch of EMS ambulances to stop screening for callers of COVID-19 symptoms. According to a memorandum sent to EMS staff and contract service providers on July 10, the change came into effect last month “because the number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to decline.” It is part of the transition to a “demobilization and aggressive recovery plan,” which it says is the end of activities specific to COVID-19. However, the number of active cases is increasing and the virus is now Spread faster In Alberta than during the third wave of the pandemic. This memo was distributed online by Dr. Joe Vipond, Calgary’s ER doctor and founder of Masks4 Canada, and AHS confirmed its legitimacy. Received: pic.twitter.com/FYRlZDPnhm & Mdash;@jvipondmd AHS told CBC News in a written statement on Sunday that treatment of individuals suspected of having COVID-19 and confirmed remains part of the EMS work and the team has complete guidance on COVID prophylaxis. rice field. He also emphasized that the majority of emergency care workers are vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “AHS EMS staff continue to follow all AHS guidance in patient care and treatment, and in the use of PPE,” the statement said. “Continuous masking will continue to be performed in all work environments, including clinical and patient areas, break rooms, and dining rooms.” State to move to suspend protocol This transition is in line with a wide range of moves towards a suspension of the COVID-19 Health Protocol in Alberta. The state announced last week that those who test positive do not need to be isolated after August 16th, and that the test will only be done for people with severe symptoms after August 31st. This change has led medical members to protest in Calgary and Edmonton, raising concerns from Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresatam and Alberta Medical Association Chairman Paul Boucher. “The pace at which public health measures end is awkward,” Boucher wrote in an open letter to members on Friday. “I do not agree that the transition from a pandemic to an endemic state is the future, but I would strongly support a less radical approach.”

