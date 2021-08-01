Health
Healthcare workers and supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Hundreds of healthcare workers and supporters are marching to Atrium Health-Main Sunday afternoon complaining about the new policy of the medical system.
Atrium Health, one of Charlotte’s largest medical systems, recently announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Sunday, the peaceful protest began at Freedom Park and ended at Atrium Health-Main.
Protests were organized to oppose the mandatory vaccinations issued to Atrium Health employees.
“After all, it’s all about choice,” said nurse Cheryl Morneau. “That’s right. People have died because of our rights. It’s not right to deprive us of that freedom. We are humans. We have made sacrifices on the front lines for over a year. Why. Do we not have the same rights as others and patients? “
WBTV News also spoke with Dr. David Callaway, Director of Operations and Disaster Medicine at Atrium Health. He left the emergency department to share his reaction to the protest.
“My divine duty is to protect patients and save lives, and vaccination is to save lives,” Callaway said. “The great news is that my entire team of emergency departments believes the same. They have vowed to protect our community and protect our patients, and they will be vaccinated. I know how important is. “
According to Dr. Callaway, 47,000 of his team members have already been vaccinated, which accounts for about 67% of Atrium Health’s workforce.
Atrium provided this statement to WBTV:
Atrium Health has a long history of protecting the health of patients, teammates, and the communities that provide services. We are demanding virus vaccinations from our teammates as new and more contagious variants are now increasing hospitalizations throughout our region – our hospitals and other clinical environments. Don’t catch or spread the virus to others.
Most doctors, nurses and other health professionals want to help and care for others, especially to help them get better and lead a longer and healthier life. I am attracted to their profession. The requirements for the new COVID-19 vaccine are designed to do just that, as science has shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and will continue to save countless lives.
We value patients, their loved ones, and all teammates who have shown such dedication to each other during a pandemic, and the right of those who choose to hear in a peaceful and civil way. Respect. Open communication is what we employ at Atrium Health. If your teammates have questions about vaccination requirements, we encourage you to share your concerns directly with the leader.
According to the hospital system, new and more powerful Delta variants continue to spread across regions and states, making it urgent to vaccinate team members completely.
“We believe it is imperative that each of our teammates be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and the people they care for,” continues the Atrium Health statement.
According to the hospital system, a new variant of COVID-19 has contributed to a 200% increase in hospitalizations, with 99% of patients hospitalized in recent weeks being unvaccinated.
“By mandating vaccines for teammates, Atrium Health, including Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health Nabisent, and several other healthcare systems throughout the region, to ensure that teammates are continuing. We are taking reasonable steps to protect the front lines of direct interaction with people with COVIDs and to take care of community members in dealing with the next phase of the pandemic. ” Said Atrium’s statement.
According to the hospital system, this should not be seen as a requirement that employees be vaccinated against influenza each year and must be vaccinated against measles, chickenpox and other infectious diseases.
Novant also issued a statement to WBTV on Thursday about vaccine requirements.
An Atrium Health employee who wants to remain anonymous told WBTV, she feels the vaccine is still too new and is still worried about getting it. She feels that employees have choices and do not need to be vaccinated if they do not want to.
“It’s a personal decision, but if you don’t want to be vaccinated, you need to make sure you don’t have to choose between shots and work. That’s not fair,” he said.
Another Atrium Health employee who wishes to remain anonymous said he was still worried about vaccination as a pregnant and lactating mother.
“As a breastfeeding mother, this mission has to do with me,” she said. “The safety of all current COVID-19 vaccines in lactating people, the effects of vaccination on breast-fed babies, and the effects on lactation or excretion have not been studied. I myself and my colleagues. Even should not be forced to participate in clinical trials without our explicit informed outlet. It gives us the right to choose. “
Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2021/08/01/healthcare-workers-supporters-march-atrium-health-protest-employer-mandated-vaccinations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]