Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Hundreds of healthcare workers and supporters are marching to Atrium Health-Main Sunday afternoon complaining about the new policy of the medical system.

Atrium Health, one of Charlotte’s largest medical systems, recently announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, the peaceful protest began at Freedom Park and ended at Atrium Health-Main.

Protests were organized to oppose the mandatory vaccinations issued to Atrium Health employees.

“After all, it’s all about choice,” said nurse Cheryl Morneau. “That’s right. People have died because of our rights. It’s not right to deprive us of that freedom. We are humans. We have made sacrifices on the front lines for over a year. Why. Do we not have the same rights as others and patients? “

Healthcare workers and supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations (WBTV)

WBTV News also spoke with Dr. David Callaway, Director of Operations and Disaster Medicine at Atrium Health. He left the emergency department to share his reaction to the protest.

“My divine duty is to protect patients and save lives, and vaccination is to save lives,” Callaway said. “The great news is that my entire team of emergency departments believes the same. They have vowed to protect our community and protect our patients, and they will be vaccinated. I know how important is. “

According to Dr. Callaway, 47,000 of his team members have already been vaccinated, which accounts for about 67% of Atrium Health’s workforce.

Atrium provided this statement to WBTV:

Atrium Health has a long history of protecting the health of patients, teammates, and the communities that provide services. We are demanding virus vaccinations from our teammates as new and more contagious variants are now increasing hospitalizations throughout our region – our hospitals and other clinical environments. Don’t catch or spread the virus to others.

Most doctors, nurses and other health professionals want to help and care for others, especially to help them get better and lead a longer and healthier life. I am attracted to their profession. The requirements for the new COVID-19 vaccine are designed to do just that, as science has shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and will continue to save countless lives.

We value patients, their loved ones, and all teammates who have shown such dedication to each other during a pandemic, and the right of those who choose to hear in a peaceful and civil way. Respect. Open communication is what we employ at Atrium Health. If your teammates have questions about vaccination requirements, we encourage you to share your concerns directly with the leader.

Healthcare workers and supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations (WBTV)

According to the hospital system, new and more powerful Delta variants continue to spread across regions and states, making it urgent to vaccinate team members completely.

“We believe it is imperative that each of our teammates be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and the people they care for,” continues the Atrium Health statement.

According to the hospital system, a new variant of COVID-19 has contributed to a 200% increase in hospitalizations, with 99% of patients hospitalized in recent weeks being unvaccinated.

“By mandating vaccines for teammates, Atrium Health, including Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health Nabisent, and several other healthcare systems throughout the region, to ensure that teammates are continuing. We are taking reasonable steps to protect the front lines of direct interaction with people with COVIDs and to take care of community members in dealing with the next phase of the pandemic. ” Said Atrium’s statement.

Photo from Atrium Health (WBTV)

According to the hospital system, this should not be seen as a requirement that employees be vaccinated against influenza each year and must be vaccinated against measles, chickenpox and other infectious diseases.

Novant also issued a statement to WBTV on Thursday about vaccine requirements.

An Atrium Health employee who wants to remain anonymous told WBTV, she feels the vaccine is still too new and is still worried about getting it. She feels that employees have choices and do not need to be vaccinated if they do not want to.

“It’s a personal decision, but if you don’t want to be vaccinated, you need to make sure you don’t have to choose between shots and work. That’s not fair,” he said.

Photo from Atrium Health (WBTV)

Another Atrium Health employee who wishes to remain anonymous said he was still worried about vaccination as a pregnant and lactating mother.

“As a breastfeeding mother, this mission has to do with me,” she said. “The safety of all current COVID-19 vaccines in lactating people, the effects of vaccination on breast-fed babies, and the effects on lactation or excretion have not been studied. I myself and my colleagues. Even should not be forced to participate in clinical trials without our explicit informed outlet. It gives us the right to choose. “

Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.