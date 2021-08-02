Health
The CDC states that the Covid epidemic in Onondaga County is “substantial.”Recommended indoor mask
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County was added to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of counties with “substantial” coronavirus infections this weekend.
CDC is a “substantial” area (orange area) map Above) and “high” (red) transmission COVID-19.. This includes locations with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week.
According to the CDC, Onondaga County has had 257 new cases in the past week, 55.81 per 100,000 inhabitants (a 162% surge). The numbers are based on an average of 7 days until Saturday.
That rate means that the CDC recommends that all Onondaga County residents (whether vaccinated or not) wear masks indoors.
Of the 460,528 inhabitants of Onondaga County, at least 61% are fully vaccinated and 64% are first vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health. In adults over the age of 18, 76% receive at least one injection.
Three days ago, nine Downstate counties and three Upstate New York counties (Green, Saratoga, and Warren counties) spread the CDC’s list of “substantial” or “high” Covid-19 communities.
On Sunday, 23 counties across the state were on the list.
According to the CDC website, Onondaga County has experienced 257 cases in the past week, or 55.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (a surge of 162.24%).
As of Thursday, the county reported that the number of active cases of Covid-19 in the county had jumped from a minimum of 40 or so to about 140.
Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon reported the following new Covid-19 on his Twitter account last week: 19 on July 26th, 6 on July 27th, and 30 on July 28th. , 37 cases on July 29, 41 cases July 30.
McMahon has not yet reported the number of new coronavirus cases since the weekend and seeks comment on Sunday after the CDC added Onondaga County to the list of areas where the “substantial” Covid-19 community is widespread. I couldn’t.
Last week, McMahon told reporters that Onondaga County will resume mass testing of Covid-19 this week in response to the increase in numbers. At the same time, Mr. McMahon said that the Syracuse area was ” Good shape” Because the virus has surged in other parts of the country.
McMahon said it’s best to recommend vaccination to anyone who delays vaccination, to prevent the spread of the virus, and to prevent children from wearing masks when they return to school. Said it was a method.
This week, the county plans to rebuild its site to provide rapid Covid testing, but stopped in late June. County officials are also preparing to offer Covid tests to teachers and staff before the school begins in a few weeks. The county is also looking for vendors to offer surveillance tests at schools during the school year.
Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against infection, but officials say they are generally effective in preventing serious illnesses that require hospitalization or death.
Onondaga County continues to hold clinics to provide vaccines that are also available in pharmacies and other sites.
“Vaccines will help,” McMahon said last week.
