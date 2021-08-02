Delta Variant: Can COVID Vaccine Boosters come here sooner than we thought?

For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, WHO When CDC website.

World Health Organization in the third week of July Reported a 131% increase In a new COVID case in the United States.With Delta variant Of coronavirus Dominant stock, Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said it is working COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.. To prepare for the possibility, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Third shot for people with weakened immunity..

In the press release on July 8th, Pfizer said the third shot of the vaccine It will boost the immunity of those who have already been vaccinated with the first two doses. In addition to creating a booster for the existing vaccine, the drug company said it would prescribe a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine that targets the delta mutant. CDC and the Food and Drug Administration Joint statement “We don’t need booster shots at this time,” said a fully vaccinated American on the same day.

But that was all before CDC’s latest internal documentation In late July, it was confirmed that vaccinated people were infected with the highly contagious delta mutant and could easily become infected. These recent findings are behind the changes in the CDC’s mask guidance and currently recommend the use of indoor masks for everyone in high-speed areas. The discussion of mask use and vaccine boosters highlights how scientists and other health professionals continue to address the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Here’s what we know about Pfizer’s booster program, and at least for now, why the CDC and FDA have warned against it.

What is Pfizer’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots?

In addition to Moderna, Pfizer’s current two-dose vaccine provides effective protection against all known variants of COVID-19, including the delta variant.Studies show that Pfizer vaccine 90% or more effect Against the virus. However, Pfizer also states that an independent study showed that the third booster immunization of the current vaccine resulted in 5-10-fold higher antibody levels than double-dose shots. The company said the results were neither published nor peer-reviewed.

Pfizer may require a third booster “within 6-12 months” after being completely vaccinated, as the level of protection from a double vaccination may decline over time. It states that there is. To prepare for the booster, Pfizer is testing the efficacy of a third dose of the current vaccine and is working on an updated version for the delta variant. Pfizer said it will begin clinical trials of boosters this month as it seeks approval from government regulators for a third dose.

According to the company, a third dose, at least 6 months after the second dose of the original vaccine series, provides enhanced protection against delta mutants. Infects fully vaccinated people..

What do the CDC and FDA say accordingly?



“Fully vaccinated people are protected from serious illness and death, including the variants currently in circulation in the country, such as Delta.” CDC and FDA said In a joint statement on July 8th, without naming Pfizer. Government agencies have emphasized that all eligible people need to be given the full dose of one of the approved vaccines. These are all free.

The CDC and FDA said the booster issue requires extensive scientific data and does not rely solely on input from pharmaceutical companies. “Practically all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people,” the statement said, adding that “if science indicates that science is needed,” authorities will approve booster immunity. rice field.

According to the article on July 23 New York TimesThere is growing consensus among the Biden administration’s health authorities that older people and people with weakened immunity may actually need a third injection. The same article states that the CDC is exploring options for a third dose, even before approval.

Is Moderna also planning to develop booster shots?

Scientists and public health officials continue to study whether fully vaccinated people need booster shots, Modana said -With Pfizer-It’s moving forward and exploring the need for a third shot.

Are booster shots free?

The current single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and the double-dose version from Moderna and Pfizer are free for anyone who wants to be vaccinated. According to the Biden administration, COVID-19 Booster Shots will also be free if approved.

Is it a good idea to mix COVID vaccines?



CDC is not recommended Vaccines from different manufacturers have been mixed and matched, and the effectiveness of mixed vaccine doses has not been evaluated, stating that “vaccines are incompatible.”

However, other global health organizations and countries are testing vaccines given by two different manufacturers. For example in England Recent research Found people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and the second dose of Pfizer Immune response was high Than those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine twice.

Here while waiting for how the situation progresses What we know about delta variants,detail COVID-19 Booster And if you You need to keep wearing the mask..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.