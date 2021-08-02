Why Israeli companies are developing oral COVID vaccines

This handout, courtesy of Oramed, shows a portrait of Nadav Kidron, CEO of Israeli pharmaceutical company Oramed.



Imagine the COVID-19 vaccine provided as a tablet. It can be delivered directly to people’s homes without the need for needles or medical professionals to administer it.

Israeli pharmaceutical company Oramed is about to achieve that and is ready to begin its first clinical trial in early August, CEO Nadav Kidron told AFP in an interview.

Only 15% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated, and the global battle to end the pandemic is not over yet.

Oral vaccines are particularly attractive to developing countries because they reduce the logistical burden of immunization campaigns, Kidron said.

However, they may also increase uptake in wealthy countries, where needle aversion is an often overlooked factor in hesitation.

According to a recent study, about 19 million Americans who refuse the vaccine will take the vaccine if they have the option of pills.

“For the vaccine to work really well, as many people as possible need to be vaccinated,” said Kidron.

Other benefits include reduced syringe and plastic waste and potential side effects.

Challenges of oral administration

Despite many theoretical benefits, few successful oral vaccines have been successful because the active ingredient tends to be unable to survive the journey through the gastrointestinal tract.

Exceptions include vaccines for diseases that are themselves transmitted through the mouth and digestive system. For example, there are effective oral polio vaccines.

Founded in 2006, Oramed believes it has overcome technical hurdles by designing capsules that can withstand the highly acidic environment of the intestine.

It invented the technique for a previous product, an oral form of insulin, a life-saving drug needed by diabetics who have previously been administered only by injection.

Developed in collaboration with Oramed’s scientific advisory board, Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Avram Hershko, the company’s capsules have a highly protective coating that slows deterioration.

It also releases a molecule called Protease inhibitor It is an absorption-promoting agent that prevents enzymes in the small intestine from breaking down insulin and helps insulin enter the bloodstream.

This drug is given to hundreds of patients in the late stages Clinical trial In the United States, results are expected in September 2022.

Oramed has now launched a new majority-owned company called Oravax, which adopts capsule technology from oral insulin products and uses it in oral COVID-19 vaccines.

Virus-like particles

To provoke an immune response, the company’s scientists designed particles like synthetic coronavirus.

These mimic three important structures of pathogens: peplomers, enveloped proteins and membrane proteins.

Most of the currently licensed vaccines, such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca, are based solely on the peplomer, which mutates the peaplomer of the coronavirus, reducing its defenses over time.

By targeting multiple parts of the virus that contain less mutated structures, the Oravax vaccine may be more resistant to mutations, Kidron said.

The company has applied to start trials in multiple countries and plans to launch the first trials in Israel within a few weeks, awaiting approval from the Ministry of Health.

Kidron said he first foresaw the role of vaccines in developing countries, which have not yet purchased a sufficient supply of current vaccines, before the final market development.

Vaccine pills can be particularly attractive if continuous boost immunization is required.

If successful, he added, it would also be a proof of concept for future oral vaccines.

“Imagine … influenza vaccination Come to you by mail, you receive it and you’re done. ”

