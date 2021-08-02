Health
Why Israeli companies are developing oral COVID vaccines
Imagine the COVID-19 vaccine provided as a tablet. It can be delivered directly to people’s homes without the need for needles or medical professionals to administer it.
Israeli pharmaceutical company Oramed is about to achieve that and is ready to begin its first clinical trial in early August, CEO Nadav Kidron told AFP in an interview.
Only 15% of the world’s population is fully vaccinated, and the global battle to end the pandemic is not over yet.
Oral vaccines are particularly attractive to developing countries because they reduce the logistical burden of immunization campaigns, Kidron said.
However, they may also increase uptake in wealthy countries, where needle aversion is an often overlooked factor in hesitation.
According to a recent study, about 19 million Americans who refuse the vaccine will take the vaccine if they have the option of pills.
“For the vaccine to work really well, as many people as possible need to be vaccinated,” said Kidron.
Other benefits include reduced syringe and plastic waste and potential side effects.
Challenges of oral administration
Despite many theoretical benefits, few successful oral vaccines have been successful because the active ingredient tends to be unable to survive the journey through the gastrointestinal tract.
Exceptions include vaccines for diseases that are themselves transmitted through the mouth and digestive system. For example, there are effective oral polio vaccines.
Founded in 2006, Oramed believes it has overcome technical hurdles by designing capsules that can withstand the highly acidic environment of the intestine.
It invented the technique for a previous product, an oral form of insulin, a life-saving drug needed by diabetics who have previously been administered only by injection.
Developed in collaboration with Oramed’s scientific advisory board, Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Avram Hershko, the company’s capsules have a highly protective coating that slows deterioration.
It also releases a molecule called Protease inhibitor It is an absorption-promoting agent that prevents enzymes in the small intestine from breaking down insulin and helps insulin enter the bloodstream.
This drug is given to hundreds of patients in the late stages Clinical trial In the United States, results are expected in September 2022.
Oramed has now launched a new majority-owned company called Oravax, which adopts capsule technology from oral insulin products and uses it in oral COVID-19 vaccines.
Virus-like particles
To provoke an immune response, the company’s scientists designed particles like synthetic coronavirus.
These mimic three important structures of pathogens: peplomers, enveloped proteins and membrane proteins.
Most of the currently licensed vaccines, such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca, are based solely on the peplomer, which mutates the peaplomer of the coronavirus, reducing its defenses over time.
By targeting multiple parts of the virus that contain less mutated structures, the Oravax vaccine may be more resistant to mutations, Kidron said.
The company has applied to start trials in multiple countries and plans to launch the first trials in Israel within a few weeks, awaiting approval from the Ministry of Health.
Kidron said he first foresaw the role of vaccines in developing countries, which have not yet purchased a sufficient supply of current vaccines, before the final market development.
Vaccine pills can be particularly attractive if continuous boost immunization is required.
If successful, he added, it would also be a proof of concept for future oral vaccines.
“Imagine … influenza vaccination Come to you by mail, you receive it and you’re done. ”
© 2021 AFP
Quote: Why an Israeli company is developing an oral COVID vaccine (August 1, 2021) August 1, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-08-israeli-company-oral-covid- Obtained from vaccine.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-08-israeli-company-oral-covid-vaccine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]