SF General Hospital and UCSF staff expressed concern about the incidence of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 infection
Between UCSF and San Francisco General Hospital (SFGH) Two hospitals recorded at least 233 COVID-19 infections Among the staff. About 80% of infected people were completely vaccinated against the disease, but only a total of two vaccinated people were hospitalized.
Delta variant communication ability — This is described as being twice as infectious as the original strain, League similar to chickenpox— Widespread concerns have arisen not only from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), but also from the San Francisco Public Health Service (SFDPH). (At this point in the war with COVID-19, Indoor mask man date It will be introduced in San Francisco later this week. The ability of this strain to spread throughout the population is a point of specific research / concern / interest in highly vaccinated communities.
And that’s why the recent surge in breakthrough cases between Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF hospital staff, two major science fiction medical centers, frowned upon.
Dr. Luke John Day, Chief Medical Officer at San Francisco General Hospital, said: Report by ABC7.. “We see it among doctors, nurses and assistants, we see it all over.”
According to information provided by Day, more than 50 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in July, 75% -80% of which were completely vaccinated. However, none of them were hospitalized.
“We are worried that there is a surge here in San Francisco and the Bay Area right now,” said Day. The New York Times. “But what we’re seeing is what the data from the vaccine showed us. You may still have Covid available.”
Many of the increases # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The case 🌍 is driven by a highly transparent Delta variant. To control it, you need:
-More powerful surveillance
-More strategic testing
-Patients receiving early clinical care
-Well trained and well protected 👨⚕️👩⚕️
-More R & D
-More vaccines pic.twitter.com/KnC7CrL2NK
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@ WHO) July 31, 2021
A similar story took place at UCSF last month, with 183 staff testing positive for COVID-19. 84% were completely vaccinated and only two were hospitalized with serious illness after COVID-19 vaccination.
Dr. Josh Adler, Chief Clinical Officer at the University of California, San Francisco, said: However, if no vaccine is available, UCSF currently predicts that the number of cases of COVID-19 will quadruple. Also, the capacity of the ICU can be near maximum. This is a feature seen during past surges before the deployment of vaccines.
ICYMI: Delta Variant is currently the predominant strain of COVID-19 in science fiction. As hospitalizations continue to grow, we encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible. It is your best protection against viruses. Watch today’s full live stream here: https://t.co/CmAyTOwTr0 pic.twitter.com/vJWSU3MWU0
— SFDPH (@SF_DPH) July 30, 2021
These groundbreaking cases are noteworthy, especially given the community expansion and contract environment, but reports from SFGH and UCSF show evidence of how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is.
Data show that of the more than 164.2 million fully vaccinated individuals, only 125,682 were groundbreaking cases reported in 38 states. Collected by NBC News..
According to the network, this number corresponds to less than 0.08%, but it is understood that this percentage is likely to be underestimated. But the data is still standing, as is the emotion it supports: Get vaccinated as it can save your life very well..
Related: San Francisco may introduce indoor mask obligations next week as cases of COVID-19 increase
The outbreak of Provincetown partially prompted the CDC’s latest mask guidance.Internal documents alert across deltas
Image: Provided Wikimedia Commons
