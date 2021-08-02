July Christmas Party Inspires Elderly Care Cluster

Anxious coronavirus outbreaks in New South Wales geriatric care facilities caused by the July Christmas event have risen to 20 cases.

By Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Residential Aged Care Facility cluster in Summerhill, a suburb of Sydney, had 18 residents and two staff.

Health Minister Brad Hazard said the outbreak was triggered by a superspreader “Christmas July” event at a facility owned by Hardy Aged Care and regulated by the federal government.

“I understand that the actual numbers are believed to have come from a super-spreading event that occurred in an elderly care facility,” said Hazard.

“It may not be a good idea to have a’Christmas in July’in the middle of a pandemic, but I understand that it is an effort to provide entertainment and support to the population.”

Dr. Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer, said all infected residents lived on the top floors of the building.

She said the entire floor, which is all 32 residents, was taken to the hospital for either virus treatment or precautionary measures.

“The reason is that some of them are clearly positive and others are intimate contact with positive cases,” said Dr. Chant.

She said the ground floor residents were not exposed to the assistant nurse who was initially tested positive.

Hazard revealed that of the 61 people living in the facility, 10 refused to be vaccinated, and at least 7 of them were virus-positive by Sunday night.

“There were many refusals for personal choice, others for medical reasons,” he said.

“I have to say that being vaccinated is a strong message for everyone.”

One in four workers at the center remains unvaccinated.

Daily case average hit 201

The status will be confirmed 207 new local COVID-19 cases And there was another death on Monday, and there were a number of active concerns in the community during the infection.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said at least 72 cases existed in the community for part or all of the infection period, and an additional 46 cases were under investigation.

“It’s up to us not only how to deal with the incidents that occur as a community, but also the rate of vaccination,” says Beregikrian.

“One of the things we have learned in the last five weeks is that vaccination with both vaccines is working very effectively.

“I don’t know yet who was in the intensive care unit who received both vaccines.”

The spread of the virus between workplaces was also a threat, Dr. Chant said, with 30 infections in one workplace.

“It’s important not to work while you have symptoms,” said Dr. Chant.

Of the 207 cases recorded between 24 hours and 8 pm on Sunday, 40% occurred in southwest Sydney and 25% in western Sydney.

Currently, the average for 7 days is over 200 per day, with 1408 last week and 3634 since June 16th.

For the latest list of exposed sites, here..

A man in southwest Sydney in his 90s is the 15th dead since the outbreak began.

The man had been vaccinated once and was waiting for a second vaccination in connection with an outbreak in the Liverpool Hospital’s geriatric care ward.

In New South Wales, approximately 232 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, 54 of which are in the intensive care unit and 25 of which require ventilation.

Dr. Chant said the authorities’ focus remained on zero community infections by the end of August, with the majority of the community doing the right thing.

She said the area was closely linked to Wollongong and defended the continued blockade of Shellharbour, despite no incidents since October.

Thirteen cases have been recorded in Wollongong in the last two weeks.

Ms Berejiklian denied that the emphasis on vaccination was to admit that zero infection was a wasteful cause, and said that the combination of new cases and vaccination rates would dictate a change in limits.

Approximately 460,000 shots were administered last week in New South Wales. This means that 41% of the state’s adult population is at least partially vaccinated.

Dr. Chant does not want one dose of Pfizer to be wasted after a question about a nurse reportedly dismissed for giving a qualified family an unused, soon-expiring dose. Said.

Meanwhile, about 300 Australian Defense Forces have joined NSW Police Patrol Street in western and southwest Sydney to ensure that COVID-19 health orders are being monitored in eight hotspot areas. ..

The Strathfield South Public School in western Sydney is closed and all staff and students are self-isolated after the COVID-19 case.

Sydney’s public transport services have been restored to regular weekday timetables to avoid overcrowding as the construction industry resumes with restrictions after a two-week hiatus.

Transactions from the eight worst-affected local government areas in the western and southwestern parts of Sydney have not yet been allowed to work or leave their areas.

-Use AAP