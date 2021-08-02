Health
Health experts fear England could be an incubator for the Covid variant
London, UK-July 24: A long line of club participants waiting to enter the Nightclub in Heaven on July 24, 2021 in London, England.
Rob Pinney | Getty Images
Scientists warned that the relaxation of the Covid-19 restriction in London — the United Kingdom is endangering the emergence of new, potentially more dangerous variants of the virus.
England Removed most of the last remaining restrictions July 19, including mandatory mask wearing and social distance. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland still have some restrictions.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said deregulation: “irreversible.”
However, the resume policy is Publicly criticized By a consortium of over 1200 scientists from around the world.
One concern is the possible consequences of unleashing society in a high infection rate and a partially vaccinated population, and how unlimited mixing under such circumstances will evolve the virus. It’s about shaping.
“When designing a large-scale experiment to create a more dangerous virus that can blast a vaccine, we will do what the UK is proposing,” said US virologist, ACCESS chair and president. Said Michael Haseltine. Health International, I told the news program Good Morning Britain On the so-called “free day”.
“Half of the population vaccinated during a pandemic epidemic allows the virus to learn how to evade the vaccine. That’s what I do, and the rest of the world Naturally, I am concerned. “
Every time a person is infected with Covid-19, there will be hundreds of thousands or even tens of millions of copies of the virus on the system. When a virus makes a copy of itself, it can make mistakes with the new copy and inadvertently benefit the virus.
Charlotte Holdcroft, a scientist working on the evolution of the virus at the University of Cambridge, called CNBC and said, “I’m rolling the dice every time someone gets infected.”
“In a large population with many infections, the dice are rolled more often. I’m worried about the population being infected by many at once. This is what many people around the world see. The reason is the UK “
During the week ending July 29, 204,669 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, down 37% from the previous week.
A spokesman for the British government said the government’s view on the deregulation decision remained unchanged, referring to the Prime Minister’s comments on July 12. At the time, Johnson said delaying deregulation was a cold climate, “when the virus gained greater natural benefits and school returned.”
He warned: “This pandemic isn’t over. The coronavirus of this disease continues to pose a risk to you and your family.”
Houldcroft told CNBC that it is unclear how the coronavirus responds to “immunological pressure in many vaccinated people.”
“Vaccines are very powerful — they prevent new infections,” she said. “But they put a lot of pressure on the virus, so it would be beneficial for the virus to come up with a mutation that would better infect vaccinated people.”
Christina Pagel, director of UCL’s clinical operations research unit in London, told CNBC over the phone that there was a “significant risk” of the emergence of vaccine-resistant mutants in the UK after the government decided to relax the regulations. rice field.
“But infections are increasing everywhere across Europe, the United States, and Canada. All of these high-income countries are in the same situation, and vaccine-resistant mutants can occur in any of them.” She said. Keep in mind that such varieties can “actually take off” in populated, well-vaccinated states and cities.
Travel risk
Pagel warned that the resumption of overseas travel would make it difficult to contain the mutant version of Covid-19.At the summit Early this monthShe argued that due to Britain’s position as a global travel hub, any variant that would dominate in unlocked England is likely to spread to other parts of the world.
“We saw it in Alpha, and we are absolutely confident that we contributed to the rise of the Delta through Europe and North America,” she said at the time.
Pagel spoke with CNBC and said he hopes countries will better adjust border restrictions.In Europe, some countries have banned British people and others welcome them. He said he was.
The weekend after the deregulation was the busiest for British airlines and airports since the pandemic began. BBC reported.. London’s Heathrow Airport expected 60,000 passengers to depart per day, while the capital Gatwick Airport said it expected 250 flights per day. In the midst of the crisis, the number of flights at Gatwick Airport plummeted to a minimum of 15 flights a day, according to the BBC.
Meanwhile, the British government announced on Wednesday that it would allow the resumption of international cruises from the UK on August 2. Passengers arriving from countries on the “Amber List” that have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the United States are exempt from quarantine upon arrival in the United Kingdom. From that day.
Pagel said it was “not a good idea” to have vaccinated people skip quarantine, as people vaccinated with the delta mutant can be very easily infected with the coronavirus. rice field.
“By definition, we’re worried about Covid, which can affect vaccinated people. I don’t think this summer’s travel policy will do anything about new variants.” She said. “Fortunately, we should expect. So far, there seems to be no completely vaccine-resistant mutant. Ultimately, whether or not such a mutant will occur is a random chance. . “
Covid-19 “Unfinished”
Haseltine spoke to CNBC on the phone and said that vaccine-resistant mutants had already emerged.
“What is that Delta,” he said. “The vaccine was not 100% effective against the first variant, but its effectiveness diminished as new variants emerged.”
last weekThe Israeli Ministry of Health said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only 39% effective against delta mutants, but provided strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization. ..
“We’re far from the limits of how terrible this virus can be,” said Hasertin, who studies the evolution of Covid-19. “The cousin MERS kills 1 in 3 infected people and not 1 in 200. Therefore, these viruses can be exacerbated … the virus has various tools. Yes, and if you need to kill, it will be to send. “
MERS, which stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Introduced in Saudi Arabia in 2012 At least 2,494 people were infected in 27 countries. According to WHO, MERS, a type of coronavirus, killed 858 people, with a mortality rate of 35%. MERS is much less infectious than Covid-19.
“These are very old creatures,” Haseltine said. “We are fighting tens to hundreds of millions of years of evolution in trying to understand and predict what will happen. These viruses have the ability to manipulate the immune system.”
Haseltine has so far cataloged at least 35 different ways Covid-19 can evade the human immune system, but the virus is “not done,” he said.
“It’s like a thief going into your house and turning off the fire alarm,” he said. “His only job is to take the goods out and go to the next house. The more barriers you put in, the smarter they are. We are optimistic that we are at the end of change. Not — I’m reasonable Make sure new variants are already on the market. “
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/02/health-experts-fear-england-may-become-incubator-for-covid-variants.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]