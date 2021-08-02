Health
Unrated importance of cats
Leslie Lions A veterinarian and expert in cat genetics. She is also known for making fun of her cat owner, general cat sect, and colleague studying dog genetics with the old adage “cat dominates.” .. The dog drools. “
Due to the fact that the number of dog breeds provides diversity in terms of genetic disease, and perhaps due to the general prejudice in favor of dogs, research funding and attention to the genetics of cat and dog disease It didn’t apply. But Lions, a professor at the University of Missouri, says there are many reasons why cats and their illnesses are an irreplaceable model of human illness. She covered the causes of cat science in a Trends in Genetics article this week.
“People tend to either love or hate them, and cats are often underestimated by the scientific community,” she writes. However, in a sense, the composition of the cat’s genome is very similar to that of the human genome, and cat genomics does not constitute genes and can help understand vast amounts of poorly understood mammalian DNA. She says.
Remdesivir, an important drug in the fight against Covid-19, was first successfully used for a cat disease caused by another coronavirus.
In the veterinary advances that have benefited humans, she was the first to successfully treat remdesivir, an important drug in the fight against Covid-19, against a cat disease caused by another coronavirus. Point out that it was used.
She is the director of the 99 Lives Cat Genome Sequencing Initiative and as part of that project, as part of her and that project. Weswarren With the University of Missouri William Murphy and Texas A & M University recently created the most detailed cat genome to date, beyond the dog genome.
“For now,” says Lions.
Last week I talked to Lions, Warren, and Murphy, who call themselves team cats. Lions were visiting Texas. She talked with two of her colleagues about why the cat’s genome is important for medical knowledge.
I report on animal science, and over the years, I admitted to team cat members, I seem to have written more about dogs than cats. Dog-cat rivalry in genomics is usually a friendly rivalry, but first a scientist’s unscientific approach to cats and dogs to assess what I’m crazy about. Asked about.
The conversation was edited for length and clarity.
First, their personal taste:
William Murphy I have cats and dogs as pets, but I like cats.
Weswarren I am a dog owner. Unfortunately I am allergic to cats.
Leslie Lions He has a very expensive dog and continues to have problems.
Why did you decide to write an article promoting the cause of cat science?
Lions Throughout my career, I have sought to make people aware that our everyday pets have the same illnesses as us.
Do you have a high quality genome for several cats other than domestic cats?
Lions We already have half a dozen species of lions and tigers, Asian leopard cats, Geoffroy’s cats, and at this point a really really good genome that is even better than the dog’s genome.
Murphy Much more. Until very recently, it was actually of higher quality than the human reference genome. The goal is to create a complete encyclopedia of cat DNA. This gives us a really complete understanding of the genetic basis of all traits in cats.
Lions For example, an allergic gene that causes Wess to be allergic. We now fully understand the gene. You can knock it out of a cat to make a more hypoallergenic cat, or at least understand what provokes an immune response better.
How is cat illness a good model of human illness?
Lions We are discovering that different species have different health problems. We should really choose the right seed.
Warren We know that dogs, like us, get cancer more often. Cats rarely get cancer. And that’s a fascinating story of evolution. The cat’s genome has signals and clues to more accurately identify why cats get certain types of cancer and to understand the difference between dogs, cats, and humans.
What about the cats you are studying?
Lions genome research is great because all you need is a blood sample. Therefore, once you have a blood sample, you do not need to experiment with animals. We are actually observing what the animals already have. We are working on an illness that is already there.
How about wild species?
The high quality genome of Murphy wildcats helps with survival planning and wild recovery of wildcat species.
Lions Wild cats have half a dozen health problems. There are studies of transitional cell carcinoma in fishing cats, hereditary blindness in black-footed cats, and polycystic kidney disease in Pallas’s cats. Snow leopards have terrible eye problems, probably due to inbreeding at the zoo. Therefore, understanding their genome helps to thwart these problems in zoo populations, which also helps humans in the same state.
What about ancient DNA and cats? Much research has been done on it in dogs. How is it going on with cats?
Lions Several groups are moving forward with ancient DNA. I worked on some mummified cats and showed that the mitochondrial DNA types found in mummified cats are more abundant in today’s Egyptian cats than anywhere else. So the Pharaoh’s cat is now an Egyptian cat.
To switch gears: I’ve always been a dog, but I was thinking of having a cat. Any tips?
Lions get two. They will be friends. And hurt them something. If not, it will be your sofa. –New York Times
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/health-family/they-rarely-get-cancer-and-they-ve-helped-tackle-covid-the-unappreciated-importance-of-cats-1.4634947
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]