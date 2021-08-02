Health
Tri-Cities Hospital Exciting with COVID-19 Patients | Northwest
The Cadrec Community Medical Center in Richland, one of four hospitals in Benton and Franklin counties, treated 44 patients with COVID-19 late last week.
“This is completely avoidable,” said Reza Kaleel, CEO of Kadlec. “We have a safe vaccine available.”
The number of COVID-19 patients in Cadrec, the largest hospital in the region, declined to teens at the end of spring, but is rising rapidly again.
He said he was concerned about the burnout of staff for almost a year and a half to a pandemic.
Tired and discouraged by the ongoing pandemic, he said, has left the healthcare industry not only in Cadrec, but throughout the state.
However, Tri-Cities hospitals can have a harder time hiring more workers than other hospitals in the state.
Low vaccination rates can make the Tricitys region less competitive in attracting health care workers, maintaining community health care, and making Cadrec function as a community hospital, Carille said. ..
Kadlec said he was alienating patients transferred from other small hospitals in the area due to a lack of safe care staff.
Hospital intensive care units are often used and at the same time large in other ICUs in the northwest, and it can be difficult to find a place to accept untreated intensive care units in the Tri-Cities area.
They include people who have had a stroke, heart attack, or were injured in a car accident.
“And as the number of these COVIDs continues to grow, unfortunately it only overwhelms the ability to handle many other problems that have been exacerbated by COVIDs over the past year and a half,” he said. ..
Young and sick patient
Dr. Kevin Peeper, Cadrec’s Chief Medical Officer, said at a recent press conference by Benton Franklin Health District that new COVID-19 patients tend to get sick while other patients being treated in the hospital. Said that a surge was happening.
He said many people postponed medical treatment after the pandemic began, fearing exposure to the coronavirus. Their condition worsened as they delayed access to medical care.
The hospital is also treating younger patients with COVID-19 who are more severe than in the early stages of the pandemic, Pieper said.
The highest prevalence in the Tri-Cities area is for people between the ages of 20 and 39, and hospitals are accepting more COVID-19 patients under the age of 50.
“These are mostly unvaccinated people,” he said.
Dr. Amy Person, a health officer in the Benton Franklin Health District, said more than half of the Tricity’s population was not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to data from the Washington State Department of Health, only 48% of Benton County residents who are old enough to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated, down to 41% in Franklin County.
“Until the rate of vaccination is high, we will have to fight the surge in case rates and the surge in hospitalizations,” she said.
How people can help
Not only is Kaleel concerned about staff burnout, but he continues to keep the hospital “semi-blocked” for visitors, preventing patients from taking their desired family around.
He is also concerned that if vaccination coverage does not increase, the chances of mutation will increase as the coronavirus is passed from person to person.
He said current vaccines may not be very effective against new strains of coronavirus.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Tri-Cities community gathered for help.
Kadlec helped find the face masks needed before they were fully supplied, and every day community members donated food to health care workers who worked long hours.
According to Carille, healthcare professionals need to regroup the community, this time to boost immunity to COVID-19 to more people who can be vaccinated.
“We now know from a lot of evidence that if there is a way to increase the proportion of vaccinated people in our community, it will make a big difference to the health of our community,” he said. Said.
He encourages unvaccinated people to talk to their doctor about the vaccine, rather than looking for information from social media or the politicians on the right and left.
“Look at the sources that follow science and understand what’s right for you,” he said.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.union-bulletin.com/news/northwest/tri-cities-hospital-getting-pounded-with-covid-19-patients/article_a326e85c-f34c-11eb-8acc-570f6bf89e52.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]