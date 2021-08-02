Indian stray dogs are locked out by US adoption ban

Anagha Subhash Nair, CNN

When Jill Trail first met Piff, a six-week-old frail puppy, she knew she needed to take care of her. Piff, who lived on the street, suffered a spinal cord injury and infection and had to amputate both hind legs.

There was one problem: the trail lived in the United States.

She decided it didn’t matter. So last year she worked with a non-governmental organization to take the puppy to the United States and eventually adopted her. Today, Piff is a healthy wheelchair-bound puppy with a loving home.

“People always tell me,’God will bless you for taking such a dog,'” Trail says. “But I’m a lucky person. There’s no sacrifice on my part. Piff is very exciting and full of personality.”

However, since July 14th this year, a similar rescue story has become impossible. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a temporary suspension of dog imports from more than 100 countries, including India, for an indefinite period.

The CDC states that a ban is needed to reduce the risk of rabies after a series of forged rabies vaccination certificates. However, this move is a problem for charities across India such as Kannan Animal Welfare (KAW) and often helps find overseas homes for stray dogs in India, including Piff.

Finding a suitable home for stray dogs in India can be difficult. Many people are physically and mentally disabled after being traumatized or abused and need a caregiver to engage in rehabilitation.

Vandana Anchalia, founder of KAW, says stray dogs are perceived as dirty, unattractive and difficult to train in India. Most Indians prefer to adopt a pedigree.

NGOs are worried that restrictions can mean reducing the number of dogs that go safely — and more dogs will remain suffering on the streets of India.

Send dogs abroad

Ancharia founded KAW in 2015 after learning more about the cruelty faced by an estimated 60 million wild dogs in India.

KAW It started as a stray dog ​​rehabilitation center provided for local adoption after treatment. Soon, Ancharia and her team discovered that many of these dogs were physically injured or disabled, making them more likely to find a home abroad.

In the last 6 years, KAW has Operation Paws for Homes and Twenty Paws Rescue, US-based NGOs. These US-based organizations determine which dogs are appropriate and KAW sends them by freight or with flight volunteers to shelters where they are adopted.

“We need to (send dogs abroad) to maintain (less) numbers in shelters … otherwise … we can’t accept new dogs. Overcrowding shelters. You can’t, “says Ancharia.

Peedu’s People, a registered NGO in Texas and Punjab, has sent nearly 90 dogs in need of special assistance to the United States over the past five years. Most dogs are included in the “Street Foster” program. In this program, dog-feeding residents vaccinate, sterilize, and monitor dogs.

If the dog is severely injured and unable to survive on the street independently, Peedu’s People will try to bring the dog back abroad. This is not possible with the new CDC rules.

Founder Indah Sandu already has a “backlog of puppies who need to go abroad because they have no chance of surviving on Indian roads.”

Fat Jarrett, founder of India-based Dharamsala Animal Rescue (DAR) Himachal Pradesh, It costs about $ 3,000 to send a dog to the United States for adoption and is said to be paid by a charity or adoption.

Sandhu says Ubiquitous Of these stray dogs, many Indians were insensitive to their plight.

“People in the United States are easy to find dogs, but they lead to the story of Indian dogs,” he says. “It’s not that Indians are compassionate. We’ve only seen so much that we’re indifferent to these animals.”

Difficulty in adopting a stray dog

Living on the street carries health risks — and that’s what US officials are worried about.

Abi T. Vanak, an ecologist at the India-based Ashoka Ecologist Trust (ATREE), said these dogs are at risk of being caught, in addition to human-related risks such as being hit or abused by a car. Many diseases such as canine distemper, worms, mange, and psoriasis.

Dave Daigle, Associate Director of Communications CDC’s Global Health Center has a temporary ban The number of dogs denied entry into the United States in 2020 increased by 50% compared to the previous year. A significant number of these denials are for dogs with forged rabies vaccination certificates, “the United States is at risk of importing dogs that are not well protected from rabies.”

This entails great potential price tags for the United States. Daigle estimates that each imported rabies dog can cost more than US $ 500,000 to control the spread of dog rabies among the general public.

Rabies is spread by dog ​​bites and causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.About 20,000 people died from this disease According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year in India total 36% of rabies deaths worldwide.

According to WHO, many cases of rabies have not been reported, so the numbers could be higher.

Jarrett of DAR said that false information surrounding rabies, especially in rural India, Contains illness. She came across a “cure” for dog bites. “Apply turmeric and chili to bites, drink holy water, do some good deeds” and so on.

Under the new rules, some dogs are allowed to enter the United States, but are not allowed to adopt or transfer ownership.Owners must apply for a permit and individuals can apply for a permit Only import 3 dogs at a time. Dogs should use a microchip and be tested for rabies at least 30 days after being vaccinated against rabies and 90 days before arriving in the United States.

What is India doing at home?

Due to the temporary ban on sending dogs to India, dealing with India’s stray dog ​​problems must be done at home.

The Delhi High Court was threatened to feed stray dogs, so on July 1, after the two asked police for protection, stray dogs had the right to feed and citizens had the right to feed. I ruled that there is.

Some animal lovers The ruling was welcomed as it would prevent dogs from starving.Others have expressed concern about feeding these dogs You can encourage them to gather in food sources that can be territorial and aggressive.

Ancharia believes that while the High Court’s ruling was a step in the right direction, it is also important for citizens to take responsibility for their dogs.

“People may be happy to feed many dogs, but if the number of dogs is increasing and the puppies are just dying on the street, that’s not the solution,” she says. increase. “The way to help is to feed the dog, vaccinate it, and sterilize it.”

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), established as an advisory body by the Government of India, has implemented an Animal Contraception (ABC) program to kill wild dogs. The same is true for campaigns to vaccinate dogs against rabies. There are no official statistics on the number of dogs sterilized as part of ABC, and AWBI did not respond to requests for comment.

But Vanak says the current program doesn’t match On the scale of the stray dog ​​problem in India. He believes that a more permanent solution is to revert the resources invested in the ABC program to expanding animal shelters for dogs.

“Keeping dogs on the streets has very poor welfare outcomes. Proper welfare of animals, especially livestock, is best guaranteed under human supervision or human care,” he says.

Voice of Stray Dogs (VOSD) is an animal welfare organization that has rehabilitated more than 8,000 stray dogs since its inception in 2013. Its crown jewel is the dog sanctuary of Hanga Roa, home to more than 800 dogs.

“It may not be economically meaningful, but it makes sense to me, and it always makes sense to us (VOSD),” said Rakesh Shukla, founder of VOSD, for severe physical injury. It describes the acceptance of a dog. “We have a clear policy of not saying no to dogs, and we never reject or drop them because we don’t have enough space or money.”

But Vanak believes India needs less Fast fix and more systematic solution.

“The problem with dogs is that we need to rethink our relationship with dogs,” he says. “People need better education to take care of dogs and see them as a valuable part of the landscape.”

Prior to the onset of Covid-19, DAR conducted an educational program at a school in Dharamsala. There, the children were kind to the stray dogs and were taught how to avoid conflicts with them.

Ancharia believes that a ban on the export of Indian dogs to the United States may be a necessary impetus to change India’s attitude and encourage local adoption. She says the slow-paced life associated with the blockade of Covid-19 in India has opened the eyes of people to the epidemic of animal cruelty and the problems associated with stray dogs.

Ancharia believes that this newly discovered perception, coupled with measures to change the perceptions of the younger generation of free-walking dogs, may offer some reimbursement for neglected dogs in India.

“We have greater responsibility,” she says. “The solution is for us all to come together and work for these dogs.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.