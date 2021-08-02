Ron DeSantis faces record COVID surge and signals blockade from table with Bhattacharya tweet





Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis Stanford University professor Jay Bhatarya faces the largest COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic, and a record number of new cases were reported over the weekend, causing the new blockade to come off the table. Indicates that you are. The state has emerged as a new epicenter of the virus, accounting for about 20 percent of all new cases across the country. As highly contagious variants of the Delta continue to spread, Republican Desantis, who opposes Maskmandate and further blockade claims, is seeking a more targeted response to the outbreak, including health experts. Surrounded by. “We protected the vulnerable by vaccination of the elderly.”-Dr. Jay Bhatacharia, Professor of Medicine Stanford University“DeSantis tweeted on Sunday. This is the day after the state reported 21,683 new cases on Friday, the highest total of the day in an ongoing pandemic. “We protected the vulnerable by vaccination of the elderly.”-Dr. Jay Batacharya, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University pic.twitter.com/M83erwn0js — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 1, 2021 Bhattacharya co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, released in October. This document protects the highest-risk individuals and advocates the development of immunity by natural infections in others. This is the approach the author called centralized protection. Blockage prevention documents are widely panned by mainstream health professionals and supporters of coronavirus mitigation measures around the world and are sometimes referred to as “outbreak plans.” Among vaccinated people and young adults, the likelihood of serious or fatal COVID-19 infection is much lower, but it is not guaranteed. In addition, some of the long-term effects of the virus, sometimes referred to as “long COVID,” are not yet well understood. According to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, viral hospitalization is increasing in all age groups, with adults between the ages of 18 and 49 accounting for the largest increase (“CDC). The main reason why adolescents become the largest group of newly admitted patients may be partly due to higher vaccination among people over the age of 65. DeSantis and Bhattacharya are working closely together on their efforts to combat the virus. The two went to a unified public place at the event throughout the year to criticize the mask’s obligation to limit the spread of the virus, school closures, and other efforts. His comments to the general public reflected the Great Barrington Declaration when DeSantis recently moved to ban the school district from requiring children to wear masks. “The evidence of correlation I think is mixed, and there is literally no randomized evidence of these masks in the school,” Batacharya said in a roundtable meeting with the governor on Monday. The rationale is inconsistent with the CDC’s recommendation of “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors from kindergarten to high school, regardless of vaccination status.” I did. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber accuses Desantis Saturday for the latest spikes in the state of the case. “The governor made it as difficult as possible to keep people safe,” Gerber said. “He doesn’t have to like the CDC, he doesn’t have to wear a mask, and he now guides everyone off the cliff by letting them know that he can do whatever he wants when we are. It’s like. In the middle of a huge pandemic. “ Newsweek I contacted the DeSantis office for comment.

