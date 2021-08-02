New Jersey officials report West Nile virus death in Camden County





Key Point A man in his 60s from New Jersey died of West Nile virus

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the continental United States.

There are no vaccines or drugs to treat people’s West Nile virus A New Jersey man died of the West Nile virus in July. The virus is said to be “rare” in the state, but it has recently become widespread. County officials killed West Nile virus in July when residents of Camden County died Verified In a statement on Saturday. An unidentified man in his 60s was admitted to a local hospital on July 16 with symptoms consistent with the virus. He was later discharged to a local subacute care center where he died. West nile virus Unusual in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.. However, it does occur. “The West Nile virus usually affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, but the prevalence of the virus has increased recently,” county health officer Dr. Pascal Nuwako said in a county statement. .. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. The Camden County Health Department is working with the Mosquito Commission to ensure additional spraying and testing in the area.” West Nile virus in the United States First appearance in the United States In 1999 , West Nile virus Major cause Incidence of mosquito-borne infections in the continental United States. It infects humans by being bitten by infected mosquitoes and occurs during the mosquito season, usually summer to autumn. From 2009 to 2018, there were a total of 21,869 confirmed or estimated cases of West Nile virus disease. report From all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of the cases, 89% of all patients became ill from July to September. So far, according to the CDC, there are no vaccines or drugs to treat people’s West Nile virus. “Most” of people infected with the disease say they are not feeling sick. For those who do, the symptoms they may experience include fever, mental status changes, headaches, and neurological dysfunction. “Approximately one in five infected people develop fever and other symptoms,” said the CDC. “1 in 150 infected people develop serious and sometimes fatal illnesses.” Prevention of mosquito-borne diseases There are some important things to note Prevent mosquito bites .. This includes using insect repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outdoors, limiting the time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and putting mosquito nets on strollers and toddler carriers outdoors. Includes use. It is also important to wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants, as mosquitoes are said to be attracted to dark clothing. At home, it is important to clean the mosquito breeding grounds by removing standing water and installing window screens to keep mosquitoes out. Photo: Getty Images / LU IS ROBAYO

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibtimes.com/new-jersey-officials-report-west-nile-virus-death-camden-county-3264128 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos