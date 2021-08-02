As the number of cases of COVID increases, more “pain and suffering” comes first – The Denver Post

More “pain and suffering” is imminent as Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that cases of COVID-19 increased again and authorities begged unvaccinated Americans to take their shots. I warned that it was imminent.

Infectious disease expert Fauci also believes that enough people have been vaccinated to avoid a recurrence last winter, so he does not anticipate an additional blockade in the United States. Said. However, he said that at this point there was not enough inoculation to “suppress the outbreak.”

Fauci’s warning occurred days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course, and even in vaccinated people, some indoors in the United States where delta mutants are contributing to the outbreak of infection. I advise you to wear a mask at. With the switch, federal health officials cited a study showing that vaccinated people can spread the virus to others.

Most new infections in the United States continue among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections can occur in vaccinated people, the majority of whom cause mild or no symptoms, but studies have shown that the amount of corona is about the same as those who did not get shots. It shows that it can carry the virus.

“So we don’t want a blockade, we believe, but we’re seeing more incidents, so we’re looking for some pain and suffering in the future. That’s us. That’s why I keep saying it over and over again. The solution to this is to get vaccinated, and this won’t happen, “Forch said in ABC’s” week. “

According to Johns Hopkins University data up to July 30, the 7-day moving average of new cases per day in the United States increased from 30,887 on July 16 to 77,827 on July 30. For the same period from 253 on July 16 to 358 on July 30, death reports are generally delayed by a few weeks after infection and even longer after admission.

Currently, 58% of Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC data tracker.

However, according to the director of the National Institutes of Health, people are “received messages” and more and more are rolling up their sleeves in the threat of Delta variants. Dr. Francis Collins said in CNN’s “State of the Union” that vaccinations in the United States have increased by 56% over the past two weeks.

Louisiana, which has the highest per capita vaccinations in the state in the last 14 days, has tripled vaccinations during that period, Collins said.