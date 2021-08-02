Summerhill cluster reaches 20, elderly care vaccination rate remains low

“This is an important lesson. Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, said of the situation: Residents on the top floor of the facility were transferred to a local hospital, although 18 and 14 were negative. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard said 10 of the 65 residents of the facility were unvaccinated and 7 of them were positive. Hunt said four clinics visited the facility to provide vaccinations. “It strongly reminds people who are friends and family members of loved ones who care for the elderly that everyone should be encouraged to accept vaccinations,” he said.

The facility’s operator, Hardi Aged Care, said he was planning another vaccination for residents who had previously declined. Operators denied the event was irresponsible after Mr Hazard told reporters that the transmission could have taken place at the July Christmas party held at the facility during the blockade of Greater Sydney. “A regular luncheon was held for our inhabitants, but Christmas decorations and some carols were played to them on our speakers,” said a spokesman. At the end of last week, federal data showed that there were cases of staff at seven geriatric care facilities, including Wyoming, Japara Colombia in Bell Rose, Palms in Kirawee, and Rosemore in Belmore. Bankstown Terrace Care, With Milford House in Landwick Summit Care Vocom Hills.. Only Summit Care and Wyoming report inhabitants’ infections. A record 117,009 coronavirus tests were processed between 24 hours and 8 pm on Sunday.

At least 72 of the 207 cases on Monday occurred in infectious areas as health officials warned that the virus continued to spread to work and home. Dr. Chant has selected the freight industry as the cause of many incidents. She said cases were also detected in the food processing workplace, but due to COVIDSafe’s plans, these cases were less common. Prime Minister Gladys Beregkrian urged all Sydney ciders to move forward with vaccination, adding that the government is focusing specifically on young adults. “People in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are the most mobile, and within two or three generations, they are infected and spread the virus,” she said.

A man in his 90s from southwestern Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital on Sunday. He was the 15th COVID-19 death in the Sydney outbreak. A man being treated in the hospital’s geriatric ward received a single AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr. Chant said. Hospitals in New South Wales have 232 cases, including 54 in the intensive care unit. 25 people are ventilated. NSW Health added McDonald’s stores in Ashfield, Vocal Hills, Castle Hill, Ride, Thornleigh Supermarkets, Castle Hill and Wallywood to the list of exposed sites on Monday night. Station to Castle Hill.