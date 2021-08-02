Essex County Report One New COVID Death | News, Sports, Work

The Essex County Health Department reported one new death from COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 after vaccination was also reported for the first time.

The new death reported on Friday was not a resident of Essex County, but a person who traveled here to visit his family. According to the county health department, the person was unvaccinated and had other risk factors for severe COVID-19.

Details such as name, place of residence, age and place of stay are not provided by the health department. This is not uncommon. In the past, the Ministry of Health often cited federal privacy law when asked for information that the Ministry of Health felt. “Identify.”

“This death is not included in the total number of deaths in Essex County, but we wanted to share this information with the community because (the health department) was monitoring this case and its close relationship.” The department wrote in a news release on Friday.

The Department of Health also reported that since January 17, a total of 17 residents of Essex County (0.1% of the 21,799 fully vaccinated in the county) have been infected with COVID-19 after vaccination.They are “Breakthrough” Infection occurs in each of the three vaccines approved for use in the United States

The majority of new coronavirus infections across the country are among unvaccinated people.Vaccinated people rarely get it “Breakthrough” According to the Associated Press, in the event of an infectious disease, the vaccine will significantly prevent serious illness.

Of 17 “Breakthrough” According to the Ministry of Health, in Essex County cases, 5 were asymptomatic, 11 had mild symptoms, and 1 was treated in the emergency room, but then recovered.

“Our local data confirm that breakthrough cases are rare and account for less than 3% of all cases since vaccination began.” Linda Beer, director of public health in Essex County, said. “Given that this strain appears to cause more breakthrough infections than other strains, concerns about delta variants are valid, but most of these infections are mild and vaccines remain. It works very well to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

“So our message is to continue to be vaccinated. It’s the best you can do to protect yourself and the people around you.” She added.

Last week, the county reported 16 new cases of COVID-19-including 6 in the town of North Elba and 1 in Keane-as of Thursday, the total number of active cases was 18.

The number of new COVID-19 cases found daily across the country has quadrupled in the past month. With that increase, the number of people hospitalized or dying from virus-related complications is increasing.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance that requires vaccinated people to wear masks in areas of large community, indoors where the source of human infection is often unknown. ..

In Essex County “Moderate” Community expansion and Franklin County, “low” According to the CDC, it has spread. Unvaccinated people should always wear a mask indoors.

The highly infectious delta mutant is currently the predominant viral strain in the United States.

According to the New York Times, a new study shows that people infected with the delta variant after being vaccinated can be as symptomatic as unvaccinated people. .. According to the Times, this is not a delta mutant and contradicts previous studies showing that vaccinated people infected with previous strains of the virus could hardly infect other viruses.

Andrea Whitmarsh, Program Coordinator for the Essex County Health Department, said earlier this week that there is no data yet or even confirmed of the extent of the spread of the delta variant. That’s because the test results haven’t been reported. information. However, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last Tuesday that the state would sign five laboratories to expand its ability to sequence. This means that more COVID-19 tests can be analyzed more closely for a particular variant.

Symptoms of the delta mutant are the same as for other strains: fever, dry cough, dyspnea, myalgia, malaise, temporary loss of taste and smell.

Residents of Essex County interested in vaccination with COVID-19 can visit www.co.essex.ny.us/health/make-an-appointment To find out the date and time of a vaccine clinic run by the county health department. Residents of Franklin County can call 518-481-1710 for more information on where to get the vaccination. Vaccine reservations can also be made at many local pharmacies.