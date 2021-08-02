32m Covid Booster Jab starting next month





Booster vaccination against COVID-19 Will be offered to as many as 32 million British people with the flu from early next month Jab, Has been reported. The campaign could start shortly from September 6th, fearing that the UK’s earliest jabs may begin to become less effective. The minister plans to give an average of about 2.5 million third doses per week to immunosuppressed adults over the age of 50. Patience Of all ages The Daily Telegraph report. Covid-19 Proposal Created vaccination It is given at the same time as the flu shot and is injected once into each arm. However, the final details are in the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). According to the government, 85 million Covid vaccines have been given so far, with 88% of adults receiving the first dose and 72% receiving both. The booster scheme was first announced at the end of June, but is being prepared by JCVI based on the latest advice and the ever-changing context of national infections. “As is often the case with influenza, winter will lead to more cases and more pressure on the NHS,” the Ministry of Health said last month. “JCVI’s tentative position on booster vaccination is to ensure that the protection accumulated in the population does not diminish during the winter, maximizing immunity and providing additional resilience to mutants. .. “Most young adults receive a second Covid-19 vaccination at the end of summer, so the benefits of booster immunization in this group will be examined by JCVI after more information becomes available. increase.”

