Covid Booster Jab: Third vaccination decision for people in their 50s and above in the coming weeks

People in their 50s and older are set up to see if coronavirus booster jabs will be available soon and will be decided by vaccination experts in the coming weeks.

If the program is given a green light, it is expected that one-third will be provided to anyone over the age of 50 or clinically vulnerable in the United Kingdom. COVID-19 vaccine Before Christmas.

NHS staff have implemented a jointly offered plan coronavirus There will be a flu shot campaign in the fall, but it’s still unclear if booster vaccination is needed.

A government advisory expert – The Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI) – will provide guidance before the program begins on September 6.

Pharmacies play an important role in programs that provide a third jab to help replenish immune levels when GP surgery resumes normal duties wherever possible.

According to Telegraph, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi explained to the MPs plans to expand the role of pharmacies with an average of about 2.5 million third doses per week.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said:

“The booster program ensures that millions of people most vulnerable to Covid-19 are protected from the first and second doses maintained before winter, and from new variants. You will be notified by JCVI’s final advice. “

The ministry said details will be announced in a “time-limited course,” and it is understood that the minister is waiting for further results from the Cov-Boost trial to determine which vaccine should be used in the fall program. There is.

Covid-19 vaccine dose in the UK credit: PA graphics

Thorrun Govind, President of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of the United Kingdom, said: “The NHS-wide pharmacist has played a key role in the successful implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination program.

“We hope that local pharmacies will be widely involved in providing Covid Booster Jab and Influenza Jab together, according to JCVI recommendations.

“Pharmacies have a strong track record in delivering vaccination programs, with over 2.7 million influenza vaccinations last season and more than 600 sites now offering Covid-19 vaccinations.”

Regarding the outlook for the booster campaign, Lis Wallace, Head of Advocacy for the United Kingdom at ONE Campaign, said: It is alarming that the government has chosen to prioritize booster shots because the virus’s defenses are much lower.

“It is important for the government to get the big picture, as nearly three-quarters of adults in the UK are protected by lower infection rates and successful vaccination programs.

“The only guaranteed way to reduce the risk of new variants that undermine our progress is to get the vaccine worldwide as soon as possible. If you want to end this pandemic at home and abroad, now is the time for this virus. It’s time to beat everywhere. “

The NHS England said in July that the healthcare system needs to be prepared to provide booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine “as quickly and safely as possible” between September 6 and December 17. Said.

In a letter to senior health leaders, the NHS expects the results of many clinical trials during the summer, so plans need to be “flexible when new information becomes available.” I said there is.

In June, JCVI released new interim guidance that sets a priority list of who gets the third jab if a booster program is needed.

Approximately 32 million, including people in their 50s and above, healthcare professionals, clinically highly vulnerable people, people aged 16-49 who are usually provided with free NHS influenza vaccination, and people in regular contact People are the target of the plan. With people with immunodeficiency.