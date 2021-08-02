Scottish pregnant women refuse covid jabs due to “lack of support” from health authorities

Pregnant women in Scotland are alleged to have refused co-vaccination due to “lack of support” from public health bosses.

Nicola Sturgeon denied a direct plea last week To Scottish people hoping for a baby To ensure that they are jabbed when offered an appointment.

However, one pregnant woman recorded how she was quized by vaccinated people about the potential safety of jabs when she arrived for her first dose in early summer.

Last week’s prime minister Vaccine safety was “overwhelming” It helped protect both the mother and her foetation.

SNP leaders intervened after the number of pregnant women hospitalized with the coronavirus across the UK surged more than five-fold from the end of May amid increasing pressure on childbirth services.

Scottish Government and Public Health Authorities Previously To reassure pregnant women When it comes to vaccination against the threat of spreading to social media, you may give birth.

Rhea Wolfson, 31, is due to give birth in December and was vaccinated for the second time in Glasgow last week.

Trade union officials told Records that this time there were no negative questions from vaccinated people, in stark contrast to her experience when she was first vaccinated in early June.

“When I went to the first dose in the 13th week of pregnancy, I was asked if the midwife recommended it. I knew there wasn’t enough evidence about the vaccine and pregnancy, and I got it. I was confident I wanted to get it in, “she said. Said.

“Then I had to agree to a note about these warnings being recorded.

“I was confident in my decision to vaccinate before entering, but if I were standing on the fence I would have left.

“It’s not just the conspiracy theories that the Scottish Public Health Service needs to counter, but the lack of their own support and advice that women face.”

She added: “I haven’t told other women about my actual vaccination experience, but there are quite a few pregnant women who haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t been vaccinated because of their previous message. Their pregnancy was clearly against vaccination, so now they are not at risk.

“I’m afraid that the friend I talked to on the weekend was in that situation and heard the horrifying story that a pregnant woman would be very ill, but she had her own during the last few weeks of pregnancy. I’m trying to be safe. “

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: “Since July 20, the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends vaccination during pregnancy.

“This is also supported by the Royal College of Midwives. Following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, and according to safety data from the United States, the Scottish Government will ask for pregnant women. It is recommended to vaccinate immediately to do so.

“As the Prime Minister said this week, vaccination is the best way to protect pregnant mothers from the risk of covid during pregnancy, such as hospitalization for intensive care and the possibility of premature birth of the baby.

“Before the latest safety data from the United States, where more than 130,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated and no evidence of harm has been confirmed, JCVI has vaccinated at the same time as other populations based on age. Advised that it should be provided. Clinical risk group. Patients are encouraged to discuss the benefits and risks with reliable sources such as family doctors and midwives. “

