More than 35 million coronavirus cases reported in the United States





Most new infections in the United States continue among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections can occur in vaccinated people, the majority of whom cause mild or no symptoms, but studies have shown that the amount of corona is about the same as those who did not get shots. It shows that it can carry the virus. “So we don’t want a blockade, we believe, but we’re seeing more incidents, so we’re looking for some pain and suffering in the future. That’s us. That’s why I keep saying it over and over again. The solution to this is to get vaccinated, and this won’t happen, “Forch said in ABC’s” week. “ According to Johns Hopkins University data up to July 30, the 7-day moving average of new cases per day in the United States increased from 30,887 on July 16 to 77,827 on July 30. For the same period from 253 on July 16 to 358 on July 30, death reports are generally delayed by a few weeks after infection and even longer after admission. expedition CDC Team: “War has changed” as the dangers of the Delta variant become apparent Currently, 58% of Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC data tracker. However, according to the director of the National Institutes of Health, people are “received messages” and more and more are rolling up their sleeves in the threat of Delta variants. Dr. Francis Collins said in CNN’s “State of the Union” that vaccinations in the United States have increased by 56% over the past two weeks. Louisiana, which has the highest per capita vaccinations in the state in the last 14 days, has tripled vaccinations during that period, Collins said. “It has to happen desperately to get this delta variant back in place, because there’s a pretty big party right in the middle of the country,” Collins said. Collins also said that the shots are working “very well” even when the delta variant is widespread, reducing the risk of serious illness and hospitalization by “1/25”. Guidance for vaccinated people to start wearing masks indoors again in certain areas of worsening outbreaks is primarily aimed at protecting unvaccinated immunocompromised people. He said he was. The CDC also recommends that all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools across the country wear indoor masks, regardless of vaccination status.

