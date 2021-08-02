Charlotte’s healthcare workers rally against vaccine obligations





In Novant and Atrium health, all employees must be infected with COVID-19. Otherwise, you may be dismissed.

Charlotte, NC — Hundreds of Charlotte Healthcare Workers Protest Vaccine requirements At their job. Novant Health and Atrium Health require all employees to take COVID-19 shots. Otherwise, you may be dismissed. An email was sent to both Atrium Health and Novant Health employees in July informing them of the decision. Healthcare workers were one of the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but neither Atrium Health nor Novant Health previously required employees to be vaccinated. Download the WCNC Charlotte Mobile App for the latest updates, weather and traffic information.

The full statement of Novant is as follows: “Since the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived at Novant Health, we have been working diligently to overcome vaccine hesitation among team members. These efforts have individual concerns and general concerns. Weekly forums to address misunderstandings, providing convenient and accessible vaccines, and ongoing updates on vaccine safety and efficacy. We thank and thank the tens of thousands of team members who have been enthusiastic about the vaccine. Unfortunately, in reality, vaccination rates remain stagnant across the country, including Novant Health. We agree with the North Carolina Healthcare Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and many other healthcare systems in the region. Mandatory vaccine programs are in the greatest benefit of public health. Simply put, ensuring the safety of patients, team members, and communities is essential. Therefore, we require all Novant Health team members to be fully vaccinated by September 15, 2021. Our hope is that all team members will accept the vaccine themselves, but mandatory vaccination programs provide Novant Health patients and visitors, as well as team members, with greater protection against COVID-19 wherever they are. Will be done. Medical system. The disease is preventable thanks to safe and effective vaccines and we promise to do everything we can to end this pandemic. “ In a follow-up statement about employees who refused the vaccine, Novant replied: “A vaccination program is needed to protect patients from the spread of illnesses that can be caused by infections from health care workers. If members of the Novant Health team do not comply by the deadline, the status of vaccination is complete. Patient access will be suspended until compliance with. If they remain non-compliant, it can lead to termination. “ Click here to sign up for the Daily Wakeup Charlotte Newsletter

Atrium Health also confirmed that all of its more than 70,000 employees in 40 hospitals and 1,450 care facilities will need the vaccine by October 31st. Their full statement is: “Since the pandemic began, Atrium Health has been honored to help patients and the community with COVID-Safe practices designed to maximize patient safety and limit potential exposure to the virus. It has gained credibility. The new Delta variant is much more powerful than the original virus, so each teammate should be vaccinated to protect himself, his family, and the people he cares for. I believe that is essential. These new variants contributed to a 200% increase in hospitalizations, and among our patients, 99% of those hospitalized in the last few weeks were unvaccinated. This further demonstrates the effectiveness of the vaccine. Complete vaccination of all teammates (including remote workers, doctors, residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, students / visiting students, medical staff members, temporary workers, volunteer staff) Began to tell you that you need. Or have an approved medical or religious exemption. By mandating vaccines on teammates, Atrium Health, including Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health Navicent, and several other healthcare systems throughout the region are at the forefront of direct interaction with people with COVIDs. Is protected and can take care of members of the community in dealing with the next stage of the pandemic. We consider this vaccine similar to the requirement that teammates be vaccinated against influenza each year and vaccinated against measles, chickenpox and other infectious diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is essential to the health of our teammates and the communities in which we serve. We believe it is important to maintain the safest possible care environment for our patients, which makes COVID safe in the face of new mutations affecting our area. It is an important element of our ability to maintain. “ News: Charlotte healthcare professionals are protesting vaccine requirements. They are marching from Freedom Park to Atrium Health Hospital. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/E6dcM7xnnQ — IndiraEskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) August 1, 2021 Atrium also provided answers to follow-up questions about employees who refused vaccines or were medically or religiously exempt. “All teammates must complete the COVID-19 vaccine series or receive an approved medical or religious exemption by Sunday, October 31, 2021. Teammates who do not comply with this policy , Get counseling if you don’t get the required vaccination. Evaluate your teammates who have medical or religious reasons for not vaccination and evaluate these requirements through an interdisciplinary committee. . “ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective by the FDA. Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast that lets you start your day with your next team. Wake up Charlotte..

