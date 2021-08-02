According to experts, children’s Covid cases are “more worrisome.”

According to one of Scotland’s leading public health experts, the UK’s decision to vaccinate children is an “outlier.”

Professor Linda Bauld said the government “will continue to be under pressure” to extend vaccination to all children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Approximately 4,000 teens in specific health conditions across Scotland are expected to be jabbed before school returns in August.

Current position of Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) Based on current evidence, we do not provide regular vaccinations to all children.

But Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon she said I don’t want to rule out the coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years.

“Outliers”

Talking about the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program, Professor Bold described the UK decision as “controversial.”

She added: “We look like outliers in many high-income countries.

“JCVI’s rationale for not providing it to everyone between the ages of 12 and 17 signals that data from Israel and elsewhere may have a small portion of the risk of adverse events from the data. I think you’re seeing it.

“But we haven’t seen that evidence yet in the public domain.

“I imagine they will continue to be under pressure to extend it.”

Professor Bold wonders why experts have chosen to vaccinate all teens in other parts of the world, including the United States, Canada and other parts of Europe, but the UK has followed suit. He added that he did not.

She added that this was especially important because she had a 17-year-old student when she started college in Scotland and hoped the country would return to school or college.

She added: “What will probably happen is that we will see more and more infections in the younger age group-they are already-but that will be more of a concern when school returns.”

“Very mild” illness

JCVI advises children at high risk of serious Covid-19 disease to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

This includes children aged 12 to 15 years with severe neuropathy, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression, and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Professor Anthony Harnden, vice chairman of JCVI, said that “previously healthy children” infected with Covid-19 are “likely to have a very mild illness” and “health from vaccination”. The above benefits are small. “

He added: “Especially in the elderly, who are at the highest risk of serious Covid-19 infection, the vaccine intake is so high that the benefits of reducing transmission from children to more people are also very uncertain.

“We will continue to consider this advice as more safety and efficacy information becomes available.”

Parents of children suffering from long covids, including the northeast, say young people are left behind Since being infected with the virus, it has debilitated daily symptoms.

Dr. Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer of Scotland, wrote to JCVI asking that the benefits of vaccination of all people aged 12 to 17 be placed under “in-depth and ongoing review.” increase.

Asked the Scottish Government for comment.