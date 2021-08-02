A New Jersey man died after being diagnosed with West Nile fever, officials say





A New Jersey man who died last month West nile virus, Confirmed by health authorities. A man in his 60s is from Camden and was first hospitalized on July 16 due to symptoms. After treatment, he was discharged to a subacute care center where he died. Camden County officials said on Saturday.. “The West Nile virus usually affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, but the prevalence of the virus has increased recently,” county health officer Dr. Pascal Nuwako said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. The Camden County Health Department is working with the Mosquito Commission to ensure additional spraying and testing in the area.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the United States and is most commonly transmitted by infected mosquito bites. It is not clear what the man was complaining about before admission, but most people infected with the virus (8 in 10) do not develop symptoms. About 1 in 5 people can develop fever with other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. According to the CDC. Most people diagnosed with febrile illness recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. West Nile virus reported in multiple states According to the CDC, 1 in 150 people infected with the virus can develop serious illnesses that affect the central nervous system, such as encephalitis and meningitis. Symptoms of severe illness can include high fever, headache, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, weakness, loss of vision, paralysis, or other problems. People over the age of 60 are considered to be at increased risk of serious illness, as are people with certain medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes. Recovery from this subset of illness can take weeks or months, but it can also be permanent. About 1 in 10 patients who develop a serious illness die. Click here to get the Fox News app Camden County authorities have recommended the use of EPA-registered insect repellents to protect against infection. Residents were also advised to remove accumulated water from the site to reduce the number of pests.

