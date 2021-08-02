New data show the power of COVID vaccines-Consumer Health News





Monday, August 2, 2021 (HealthDay News)-COVID-19 vaccine efficacy indicates that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated Americans have not experienced a breakthrough infection that could lead to hospitalization or death. Backed by new government data. As of July 26, there were 6,587 groundbreaking cases of COVID-19, including 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics. CNN report. This means that less than 0.004% of fully vaccinated people have a breakthrough infection that requires hospitalization, and less than 0.001% have died from the breakthrough infection. CNN report. Most breakthrough infections (about 74%) occurred in adults over the age of 65. CNN report. The data confirm what health professionals have been saying for months. The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness and death and provides the country with the best chance of delaying a pandemic. CNN report. CDC study Last week, when infected with the Delta variant, we showed that vaccinated and unvaccinated people produced the same amount of virus.The study persuaded the CDC reader Update institutional mask guidance On Tuesday, it is recommended that fully vaccinated people also wear masks indoors when in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates to prevent further spread of the delta mutant. Officials added that unvaccinated people should continue masking until they are completely vaccinated. Still, experts say that vaccination may be able to infect the virus, but they remain well protected from becoming a serious illness. In the recent surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, the majority of new infections and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people, CNN report. For more information For more information, please visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID vaccine. sauce: CNN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/b-8-2-new-data-show-the-power-of-covid-vaccines-2654368938.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos