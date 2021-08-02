Tips and Tips on How to Treat Monsoon Acne at Home

Dealing with seasonal skin problems is something we all have to tackle in our daily lives. The damp and sticky monsoon season can have a negative impact on many people’s skin. Constant exposure to moisture makes the skin more susceptible to dehydration and damage, closing pores and eventually causing acne. What’s worse than acne coming? Lack of water, low moisturizer, forgetting to remove makeup, not cleansing the skin deep enough-everything can exacerbate monsoon acne.Heavy downpour can do some threatening acts on your skin, but you need to be prepared to keep this acne resistant monsoon season. These simple tips and tricks will help you avoid everything.

Deal with your monsoon acne the right way with these simple tips

1. Sufficient hydration

Dry skin causes excessive oil production and can cause acne. The easiest way to deal with acne is to consume a lot of water. This is one of the surest ways to get healthy skin without breakouts. Try a moisturizing, water-based skin care product that keeps your skin supple and plump.

(((10 ratings and 38 reviews)

2. Moisturizes the skin

The skin tends to be sticky during the monsoon season, but it does not interfere with the use of moisturizers. Choose a moisturizer that is lightweight, does not put pressure on your skin, and is suitable for your type. Apply after washing your face to trap the necessary moisture in your skin. The monsoon is known for its sticky atmosphere. We recommend a gel-like base that moisturizes and suits all skin types.

(((39 ratings and 271 reviews)

3. Try oil and home face pack

Fortunately, neem acts as an antidote for acne. Mix a few drops of neem oil with coconut oil or almond oil and apply to the affected area to remove acne. If you don’t like oil, take a few neem leaves and make a paste with turmeric and milk. Apply the paste to the face and other affected areas.

4. Keep your skin clean

Always clean your face with a mild cleanser at least twice. Sticky skin also causes dirt and excessive sweating, which can cause pore clogging and sweating. The forehead, neck, chin line, and cheeks are the areas most prone to acne and require more thorough cleaning. In addition, trying antibacterial facial cleansers packed with preservative properties can help you.

(((787 ratings and 5,449 reviews)

(((62 ratings and 408 reviews)

5. Steaming can help

Steams the face to open pores and promote blood circulation. After steaming, it is recommended that you do not touch your face too much or rub it with a towel. Also, tinkering with your acne is a complete no-no option.

(((1,876 reviews and 7,650 reviews)

To buy beauty on Amazon here..

Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team writes about what you think you like. Swirlster has an affiliate partnership and will receive a portion of the proceeds from the purchase.