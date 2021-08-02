Health
Mother devastated because twin infants’ abdominal pain turned out to be stage 4 cancer
Demi Chapman, 23, said her son Freddie was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma after ultrasound revealed the tumor and CT scans showed that the cancer had spread to the chest. Stated.
Family broken heart when young Freddie Burns was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
After her son complained of severe abdominal pain for a week and was diagnosed with stage 4, the mother remained devastated. cancer.
23-year-old Demi Chapman said his son Freddie was still playing despite his illness, and when he took him to A & E on July 17, he thought he was constipated.
The four mothers in Handsworth, Birmingham, remained traumatized when ultrasound found a tumor between Freddie’s liver and kidneys. A CT scan showed that the cancer had already spread to the chest.
Demi said Birmingham Live: “I couldn’t believe it. I just thought,’I’m not a baby.'” It absolutely hurt me.
“For a million years I didn’t think it could be cancer.
“Freddie has a twin brother, Finley. I have two other children.
“I’m a single mother who now lives in a temporary accommodation after parting from her father, so it’s been a really tough few years for them, and now it’s this.”
“I thought I had constipation because I said I had a stomachache, so I stopped going to the bathroom, but the doctor prescribed a laxative and started going again.
“But then he got even worse and didn’t want to get up from the couch. At that time, I took him to A & E.
Freddie has been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma and is receiving chemotherapy.
His mom is waiting to find out if the cancer has spread to his bone marrow.
Freddie is likely to enter and leave Birmingham Children’s Hospital next year, and doctors want the tumor to be small enough to be operated on after three months of treatment.
The young man watched the family shoot balloons in the hospital parking lot through the window.
His nursery school, SmartStart, has set up a GoFundMe page to support Freddy and Demi, originally from Sutton Coldfield.
“I was overwhelmed” by Demi, adding that “I couldn’t believe it when I saw how much money was raised.”
“It has just been blown up in the last two days.
“That means that once Freddie leaves the hospital, he can plan his holidays and make memories with Freddie.
“Having four children and being one mother means that you can’t take them out so often without someone.
“Freddie has never been to the beach and has never left Birmingham, which means he can do more with Freddie. That will give us a fresh start.”
Smart Start manager Jenny Harris said, “I was very disappointed with what happened to Freddie. He was just in the nursery two weeks ago and was quite fine.
“We know our family very well, so we decided to help. Many staff have their own children, so you said,” Oh, my goodness, it might have been me. I can’t help thinking, “I can’t.”
“We raised £ 500 for toys, pajamas, etc. and set out to help mothers get in and out of the hospital, but our reaction was unbelievable. It’s widely shared. . “
click here For family GoFundMe pages.
