Health
Serious Long-Term Complications in Juvenile Type 2 Diabetes: Studies | Health
People diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in adolescence are at increased risk of developing complications at an early age and are more likely to develop multiple complications within 15 years of diagnosis, according to a new study.
The results of this study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The results of this study are the culmination of the first trials of this type, primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), which is part of the National Institute of Health.
According to the results of treatment options for type 2 diabetes in adolescence, within 15 years of diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, 60% of participants have at least one diabetes-related complication, and nearly one-third of participants. Had more than one complication. Follow-up survey of a young man (TODAY) called TODAY2.
“The first TODAY study showed that young-onset type 2 diabetes is different from adult-onset diabetes, which is more aggressive and more difficult to control,” said TODAY’s NIDDK project scientist. Dr. Barbara Linder said.
“By following the course of this unique illness, TODAY2 shows the catastrophic complications that can occur where these young people are supposed to be at their peak,” Dr. Linder added. I did.
TODAY2 was attended by 500 former participants of the TODAY exam, which started in 2004. TODAY was the first major comparative efficacy study for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents. This study compared three treatments for controlling blood glucose levels: metformin alone, metformin and rosiglitazone, and metformin and intensive lifestyle interventions. Metformin is the only oral drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat type 2 diabetes in adolescents.
At the time of enrollment, participants were 10 to 17 years old, less than 2 years after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and were overweight or obese. The average age of participants after the TODAY2 follow-up was 26 years.
Participants in TODAY2 were monitored annually for signs of diabetic complications such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetic foot lesions and reported other health events. Diabetic eye disease was evaluated once during the study during a 7-year study visit.
Overall, researchers have seen a steady decline in glycemic control over a 15-year period. father:
1. 67% of participants had high blood pressure
2. Nearly 52% had dyslipidemia or high levels of fat in the blood
3. About 55% had kidney disease
4. 32 percent had evidence of neurological disorder
5.51 percent had eye disease
Fees did not differ based on the original TODAY study treatment group assignments.
In addition, certain participants were more likely to develop multiple complications over time, with 28% developing more than one during the follow-up period. Participants who belonged to ethnic minorities or ethnic groups, or who had hyperglycemia, hypertension, or dyslipidemia, were at increased risk of developing complications.
“Compared to those found in adults with type 2 diabetes, TODAY2 participants developed complications at a much faster pace over time, much earlier in the course of the disease,” said TODAY2 Researcher. Dr. Philip Zeitler, professor of pediatric endocrinology, said. University of Colorado School of Medicine.
“This study provides all available approaches to intensively treat young-onset type 2 diabetes from the beginning, control blood sugar levels, and prevent, delay, or aggressively treat the onset of complications. It shows the importance of using it, “added Dr. Zeitler.
A diverse cohort of studies today represents young Americans diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Research participants provided regular and intensive diabetes management throughout the study free of charge during the first TODAY trial, but researchers pointed out that they may have actually reduced the incidence of complications. I am.
“TODAY and TODAY2 helped understand and treat type 2 diabetes in adolescents,” said Dr. Griffin P. Rogers, director of NIDDK.
“In addition to finding better preventive measures, finding new and better treatment options for managing type 2 diabetes in adolescents will be key to ensuring their healthy future.” Dr. P. Rogers added.
The TODAY and TODAY2 studies were conducted at 15 centers in the United States, with George Washington University in Washington, DC acting as a data coordination center.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/serious-long-term-complications-in-youth-onset-type-2-diabetes-study-101627896226206.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]