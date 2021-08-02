Serious Long-Term Complications in Juvenile Type 2 Diabetes: Studies | Health

People diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in adolescence are at increased risk of developing complications at an early age and are more likely to develop multiple complications within 15 years of diagnosis, according to a new study.

The results of this study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results of this study are the culmination of the first trials of this type, primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), which is part of the National Institute of Health.

According to the results of treatment options for type 2 diabetes in adolescence, within 15 years of diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, 60% of participants have at least one diabetes-related complication, and nearly one-third of participants. Had more than one complication. Follow-up survey of a young man (TODAY) called TODAY2.

“The first TODAY study showed that young-onset type 2 diabetes is different from adult-onset diabetes, which is more aggressive and more difficult to control,” said TODAY’s NIDDK project scientist. Dr. Barbara Linder said.

“By following the course of this unique illness, TODAY2 shows the catastrophic complications that can occur where these young people are supposed to be at their peak,” Dr. Linder added. I did.

TODAY2 was attended by 500 former participants of the TODAY exam, which started in 2004. TODAY was the first major comparative efficacy study for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents. This study compared three treatments for controlling blood glucose levels: metformin alone, metformin and rosiglitazone, and metformin and intensive lifestyle interventions. Metformin is the only oral drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat type 2 diabetes in adolescents.

At the time of enrollment, participants were 10 to 17 years old, less than 2 years after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and were overweight or obese. The average age of participants after the TODAY2 follow-up was 26 years.

Participants in TODAY2 were monitored annually for signs of diabetic complications such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetic foot lesions and reported other health events. Diabetic eye disease was evaluated once during the study during a 7-year study visit.

Overall, researchers have seen a steady decline in glycemic control over a 15-year period. father:

1. 67% of participants had high blood pressure

2. Nearly 52% had dyslipidemia or high levels of fat in the blood

3. About 55% had kidney disease

4. 32 percent had evidence of neurological disorder

5.51 percent had eye disease

Fees did not differ based on the original TODAY study treatment group assignments.

In addition, certain participants were more likely to develop multiple complications over time, with 28% developing more than one during the follow-up period. Participants who belonged to ethnic minorities or ethnic groups, or who had hyperglycemia, hypertension, or dyslipidemia, were at increased risk of developing complications.

“Compared to those found in adults with type 2 diabetes, TODAY2 participants developed complications at a much faster pace over time, much earlier in the course of the disease,” said TODAY2 Researcher. Dr. Philip Zeitler, professor of pediatric endocrinology, said. University of Colorado School of Medicine.

“This study provides all available approaches to intensively treat young-onset type 2 diabetes from the beginning, control blood sugar levels, and prevent, delay, or aggressively treat the onset of complications. It shows the importance of using it, “added Dr. Zeitler.

A diverse cohort of studies today represents young Americans diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Research participants provided regular and intensive diabetes management throughout the study free of charge during the first TODAY trial, but researchers pointed out that they may have actually reduced the incidence of complications. I am.

“TODAY and TODAY2 helped understand and treat type 2 diabetes in adolescents,” said Dr. Griffin P. Rogers, director of NIDDK.

“In addition to finding better preventive measures, finding new and better treatment options for managing type 2 diabetes in adolescents will be key to ensuring their healthy future.” Dr. P. Rogers added.

The TODAY and TODAY2 studies were conducted at 15 centers in the United States, with George Washington University in Washington, DC acting as a data coordination center.