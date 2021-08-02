Arlington sees a “substantial” community infection of the virus, the CDC says





Arlington County has reached a “significant” amount of community infection. According to the CDC, In the nationwide “rapid increase” of the Covid case. As Highly contagious The delta variant of the virus spreads, Set a new record, Arlington is not spared.But the county is still well below this past winter Highest benchmark From the perspective of cases and hospitalization. As of this morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported a 7-day moving average of 25 new cases per day in Arlington, the highest since mid-April. On Friday alone, 37 new cases were reported, with the highest daily total over 3 months. The county’s test positive rate is currently 2.7%, reaching a three-month high. As of Friday, the cumulative number of Covid-related hospitalizations in Arlington during the pandemic reached 873, an increase of four in two weeks. No new deaths have been reported during that period. Even in the case of “Breakthrough” infectious diseases Among those who were previously fully vaccinated, Experts say The COVID-19 vaccine provides effective protection against serious viral complications. According to VDH data, more than 70% of Arlington’s adults have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 64% have been fully vaccinated. In an email on Friday, Arlington’s public health department said that those who have not yet been fully vaccinated are “strongly” encouraged to do so. The county health department also encourages residents to avoid indoor gatherings and wear masks in public places.So far, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam I have not Enacted a new mask man date. Following the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in the community, Arlington County is experiencing a substantial community transmission of COVID-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All jurisdictions that directly surround Arlington also have moderate or substantial community COVID-19 infections. To reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the county recommends that you follow the latest guidance from the CDC. This advises the general public to wear masks in public indoor environments, along with people outside the foam of the house, in areas with a significant or high infection rate. “In addition to masking with CDC guidance, we strongly recommend that unvaccinated residents be vaccinated,” said Dr. Ruben Barghese, director of health at Arlington County. “Vaccination is the most important public health activity to end the COVID-19 pandemic and keep our community open. By being fully vaccinated, even with the use of Delta variants. , The risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death is greatly reduced. “ The Arlington County Public Health Department also reminds residents that using multiple layers of protection is an effective and common-sense way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to our community. The layered actions you can perform are: Choose an outdoor gathering over an indoor gathering

Get tested when you are at home with symptoms

Wear a mask and are physically separated

Wash your hands frequently

Obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 tests and vaccines are provided free of charge throughout the county. Find a vaccine site near you Vaccine.gov.. visit arlingtonva.us/covid-19 Alternatively, call 703-228-7999 for additional information. Meanwhile, President Biden said this morning that the United States is “ready to deal with the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.” We are ready to handle the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. Unlike a year ago, we have the ability to save lives and keep the economy growing. We know that we can dramatically reduce domestic cases. I can do it. Get vaccinated. -President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2021

