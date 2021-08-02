Coronavirus infection is widespread in common US deer species











White-tailed deer fawn. Deer in the northeastern United States show evidence of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.Credit: John Cancalosi / Nature Picture Library One-third of white-tailed deer in the northeastern United States have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. This indicates that you are infected with a virus. Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, found that analysis of samples collected after the pandemic began revealed the first widespread exposure to the virus in wildlife populations. Represents detection.Results will be reported in a preprint posted on bioRxiv on July 29th.1.. They have not yet been peer reviewed. Researchers say there are concerns about the rapid exposure of many animals to the virus, but to further assess whether deer can infect each other and other species in the wild. Research is needed. “This is an interesting observation, but it still needs to be interpreted with caution,” said Aaron Irving, an infectious disease researcher at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. The key question is, “How does the virus spread to deer, from infected deer to other wildlife and livestock such as cattle,” said Linda Saif, a virologist at Ohio State University in Worcester. say. Deer next door White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) Abundant in North America, especially near urban areas in the eastern United States. Previous laboratory experiments have shown that deer can infect SARS-CoV-2 and infect other deer with the virus.2.. In the wild, these deer live in small herds. That is, the virus can spread naturally from infected animals. Researchers are concerned about the emergence of a new animal “reservoir”, a population of animals carrying SARS-CoV-2. Pools of infected animals may provide shelter where the virus can evolve in ways that threaten the effectiveness of the vaccine. Reservoirs can also allow the virus to spread to other species and return to people even after the pandemic has subsided. Saif has recorded other coronaviruses that jump between species. “Similar spillover effects on wildlife may now be occurring around the world,” she says. To assess that risk, Susan Schleiner of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Fort Collins, Colorado and her colleagues regularly in four states of the United States (Michigan) between January and March 2021. We tested 385 blood samples collected as part of a typical wildlife surveillance activity. Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York. They found that an impressive 40% of the samples contained SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that were produced in response to infection. None of the deer surveyed showed any signs of illness. Researchers on archived samples have also found antibodies in three samples since early 2020, when SARS-CoV-2 began to prevail in the United States. Overall, one-third of the 2020 and 2021 samples contained antibodies to the virus. “Given the proportion of samples that had detectable antibodies in this study, and the close contact between numerous white-tailed deer and their people throughout the United States, deer in other states are also viruses,” said a USDA spokesman. Man says. “The data strongly suggest that this deer species was infected with SARS-CoV-2 at some point,” says Banerjee. However, the researchers say they didn’t test the animals for the viral RNA needed to see if the animals were in animal storage. Unknown source According to Banerjee, the real mystery is how the deer was exposed.It’s a person, another animal, or Contaminated wastewater.. “If deer have a common source of exposure, the same source can expose other animals.” The results emphasize the importance of investigating SARS-CoV-2 not only in deer, but also in its predators and other animals in close contact with deer, the researchers say. increase.

