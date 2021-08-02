Long Covid: From fatigue to neuralgia to shortness of breath-Coronavirus symptoms can last for months

Almost one in seven people who test positive for Covid-19 is still Suffering from symptoms A few months later Long covid..

When the virus first appeared, it was thought that the coronavirus simply caused short-term flu-like symptoms, but now, more than a year after its first outbreak, for many. Symptoms can last much longer..

The most common symptom of long covid is severe fatigue (Photo: Shutterstock).

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he is still dealing with the long effects of Covid after requesting medical treatment in the wake of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday (August 1st). The seven-time World Champion finished third, but after the 70-lap race, he had to be on the podium and couldn’t summon the power to hold the festive champagne bottle, so he struggled visibly. Was there.

Hamilton, who was infected with the coronavirus in Dubai last December, was seen by a doctor on the Mercedes team, and a Silver Arrows spokesperson said British drivers were suffering from dizziness and malaise.

Regarding post-race television, a 36-year-old woman explains: “I haven’t talked to anyone about the particularly long Covid, but I think it remains there. I was really dizzy and everything was a bit blurry on the podium.

“I’ve been fighting to stay healthy following what happened at the end of last year, but it’s still a fight. I remember the impact of having Covid, and training has been different since then. The level of fatigue you get is different, and that’s a real challenge.

“I try to keep training and preparing as much as I can. Who knows today? Maybe it was hydration, but it certainly wasn’t.”

What is Long Covid?

Long Covid A term used to describe a person who has recovered from a coronavirus infection but is still experiencing some persistent effects, or whose normal symptoms last much longer than usual.

Most people who test positive for coronavirus and do not need treatment in the intensive care unit usually recover from the virus within 3 weeks.

However, according to a King’s College study, an estimated 10% of people are ill after this period, and a few may experience symptoms for months.

The study found that in the UK alone, about 250,000 people are thought to have suffered from symptoms for more than 30 days. In many cases, those who suffered from the long-term effects of the virus were healthy, active and healthy.

Scientists have yet to discover why recovery from the coronavirus is longer, but such as weak or lack of antibody response, reinfection, inflammation or other immune response, or post-traumatic stress. All mental factors can be factors. British Medical Journal I will propose.

Long-term respiratory, musculoskeletal, and neuropsychiatric sequelae are all described as symptoms of other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, which are similar to some of the effects of Longcovid.

What are the long-term symptoms?

Normal, The most common symptoms of coronavirus Cough, high temperature or fever, loss of taste and smell, etc., but these usually do not last for more than 3 weeks.

The long-term symptoms experienced by some people are often very different and include both physical and neurological effects, which last for weeks or even months.

The most common symptom of long covid is severe malaise, but other patients have reported shortness of breath, persistent cough, arthralgia, myalgia, and mental health problems.

Includes a vast range of symptoms:

-Muscle pain and weakness

-Neurocognitive impairment such as memory loss and lack of concentration

-I’m having a hard time thinking clearly

-Loss of taste and smell

-Hearing and vision problems

Dr. Natalie Lambert, who conducted the study, reported that nearly one-third of 1,500 participants reported hair loss as a symptomatology, while other participants suffered from severe neuralgia, difficulty concentrating and sleeping, and impaired vision. He said he reported that he was.

However, this is the result of one study, and more studies are needed to identify a clear association between coronavirus and hair loss. Side effects are not currently listed as a Covid-19 symptom by the World Health Organization (WHO) or NHS.

Some experts also say that suffering from the coronavirus can release the stress hormone cortisol, which signals the hair follicles to transition from anagen to transition, which can lead to hair loss. It states that there is.

Why are viruses causing long-term effects?

The virus may have been removed from most of the body, but it is believed that it may remain in some small pockets that can cause longer-lasting symptoms.

The virus can directly infect a wide variety of cells in the body, causing an overactive immune system and potentially damaging the entire body.

It is believed that the immune system does not return to normal after infection and can damage the functioning of body organs, such as when the lungs are injured, as seen after infection with the coronaviruses Saas and Mars. There is sex. ..

Long Covid Clinic

The NHS announced in November last year that it would launch a network of over 40 long Covid specialty clinics in the UK for those suffering from the long-term effects of the virus.

Forty-three clinics bring together doctors, nurses, therapists, and other NHS staff to assess the physical and psychological symptoms of patients who may cause continuous fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, and pain. To do.

The news follows a study suggesting that young, previously healthy people with ongoing Covid-19 symptoms show signs of damage to multiple organs four months after the initial infection. increase.

