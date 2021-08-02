Health
Long Covid: From fatigue to neuralgia to shortness of breath-Coronavirus symptoms can last for months
Almost one in seven people who test positive for Covid-19 is still Suffering from symptoms A few months later Long covid..
When the virus first appeared, it was thought that the coronavirus simply caused short-term flu-like symptoms, but now, more than a year after its first outbreak, for many. Symptoms can last much longer..
We look forward to hearing from you. What are your thoughts on this story? Also, join the discussion in the comments section below.
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he is still dealing with the long effects of Covid after requesting medical treatment in the wake of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday (August 1st). The seven-time World Champion finished third, but after the 70-lap race, he had to be on the podium and couldn’t summon the power to hold the festive champagne bottle, so he struggled visibly. Was there.
Hamilton, who was infected with the coronavirus in Dubai last December, was seen by a doctor on the Mercedes team, and a Silver Arrows spokesperson said British drivers were suffering from dizziness and malaise.
Regarding post-race television, a 36-year-old woman explains: “I haven’t talked to anyone about the particularly long Covid, but I think it remains there. I was really dizzy and everything was a bit blurry on the podium.
“I’ve been fighting to stay healthy following what happened at the end of last year, but it’s still a fight. I remember the impact of having Covid, and training has been different since then. The level of fatigue you get is different, and that’s a real challenge.
“I try to keep training and preparing as much as I can. Who knows today? Maybe it was hydration, but it certainly wasn’t.”
What is Long Covid?
Long Covid A term used to describe a person who has recovered from a coronavirus infection but is still experiencing some persistent effects, or whose normal symptoms last much longer than usual.
Most people who test positive for coronavirus and do not need treatment in the intensive care unit usually recover from the virus within 3 weeks.
However, according to a King’s College study, an estimated 10% of people are ill after this period, and a few may experience symptoms for months.
The study found that in the UK alone, about 250,000 people are thought to have suffered from symptoms for more than 30 days. In many cases, those who suffered from the long-term effects of the virus were healthy, active and healthy.
Scientists have yet to discover why recovery from the coronavirus is longer, but such as weak or lack of antibody response, reinfection, inflammation or other immune response, or post-traumatic stress. All mental factors can be factors. British Medical Journal I will propose.
Long-term respiratory, musculoskeletal, and neuropsychiatric sequelae are all described as symptoms of other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, which are similar to some of the effects of Longcovid.
What are the long-term symptoms?
Normal, The most common symptoms of coronavirus Cough, high temperature or fever, loss of taste and smell, etc., but these usually do not last for more than 3 weeks.
The long-term symptoms experienced by some people are often very different and include both physical and neurological effects, which last for weeks or even months.
The most common symptom of long covid is severe malaise, but other patients have reported shortness of breath, persistent cough, arthralgia, myalgia, and mental health problems.
Includes a vast range of symptoms:
-Muscle pain and weakness
-Neurocognitive impairment such as memory loss and lack of concentration
-I’m having a hard time thinking clearly
-Loss of taste and smell
-Hearing and vision problems
Dr. Natalie Lambert, who conducted the study, reported that nearly one-third of 1,500 participants reported hair loss as a symptomatology, while other participants suffered from severe neuralgia, difficulty concentrating and sleeping, and impaired vision. He said he reported that he was.
However, this is the result of one study, and more studies are needed to identify a clear association between coronavirus and hair loss. Side effects are not currently listed as a Covid-19 symptom by the World Health Organization (WHO) or NHS.
Some experts also say that suffering from the coronavirus can release the stress hormone cortisol, which signals the hair follicles to transition from anagen to transition, which can lead to hair loss. It states that there is.
read more
read more
Long Covid: The debilitating effect of living with a virus over 2m …
Why are viruses causing long-term effects?
The virus may have been removed from most of the body, but it is believed that it may remain in some small pockets that can cause longer-lasting symptoms.
The virus can directly infect a wide variety of cells in the body, causing an overactive immune system and potentially damaging the entire body.
It is believed that the immune system does not return to normal after infection and can damage the functioning of body organs, such as when the lungs are injured, as seen after infection with the coronaviruses Saas and Mars. There is sex. ..
Long Covid Clinic
The NHS announced in November last year that it would launch a network of over 40 long Covid specialty clinics in the UK for those suffering from the long-term effects of the virus.
Forty-three clinics bring together doctors, nurses, therapists, and other NHS staff to assess the physical and psychological symptoms of patients who may cause continuous fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, and pain. To do.
The news follows a study suggesting that young, previously healthy people with ongoing Covid-19 symptoms show signs of damage to multiple organs four months after the initial infection. increase.
Message from the editor:
thank you for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand created by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers who live and work across the UK.Learn more about Who who As a team and of us Editorial value..I want to start a community among readers, so follow me Facebook, twitter When Instagram, And continue the conversation.
Sources
2/ https://www.scotsman.com/health/coronavirus/long-covid-from-fatigue-to-nerve-pain-and-breathlessness-the-coronavirus-symptoms-that-can-last-for-months-2941692
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]