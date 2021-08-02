COVID-19 cases increase by 312% in 3 weeks when the hospital reaches capacity

Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow rapidly across the United States as the United States enters the fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the United States recorded 25,141 new cases coronavirus The 7-day moving average is 79,951, the highest average since February 16th.

It also shows a 312 percent increase from the 19,400 average recorded three weeks ago.

In addition, 71 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Sunday, with a 7-day moving average of 341, exceeding the 300 threshold for the second consecutive day.

This number has increased by 45% from three weeks ago, the highest since June 12.

Health officials say deaths have not increased so dramatically as people are vaccinated, but the epidemic of the “delta” mutant in India has led to hospitalizations in some states. It is increasing rapidly.

States such as Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri report that hospitals are reaching capacity in Florida, breaking past records of Covid hospitalization.

However, there are also bright spots. After a few weeks delay in COVID-19 vaccination, the pace has accelerated, recording more than 700,000 shots in the United States for five consecutive days.

Florida continues to lead the nation with COVID-19 cases, averaging 27,681 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This is a record number, surpassing the record high of 17,991 set on January 5, representing an increase of 342 percent from the average of 6,492 cases reported two weeks ago. According to an analysis by the DailyMail.com.

Hospitalizations also reached record highs, with 10,207 hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data reported to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

This breaks the previous record of 10,170 recorded on July 23, 2020.

Meanwhile, the hospital is overflowing. The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville announced on Sunday that it has exceeded the capacity of 304 approved COVID-19 beds.

It was reported that patients had requested the Health Administration to approve plans to occupy unlicensed beds until the surge was over. First Coast News..

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville’s UF North, the number of COVID-19 patients is again so high that some occupy beds in the hospital’s emergency department corridor.

“We are accepting more patients than usual,” UF North nurse Masha Tittle told F.Lorida Times-Union..

“My staff are great. You go out there, they will have a smile on their faces, and they do a great job, but just as they were defeated. , I have a feeling of defeat. ”

As of Monday, 58% of Floridians had been vaccinated at least once, and 49 were fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the DailyMail.com analysis, Missouri remains the epicenter of COVID-19, with the average number of cases over the past two weeks increasing by 36% from 2,141 to 2,926 per day.

Throughout the state, hospitalizations have increased to 1,921 over the past 14 days, up from 1,357 to 41%.

State vaccination rates are below the national average, with 49.1% of residents receiving at least one vaccination and 41.5% being fully vaccinated.

Outbreaks are primarily confined to the southwestern part of the state, with Branson and Springfield, the lowest vaccination rates, and only about one-third fully vaccinated.

CoxHealth Springfield recorded 187 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. This was a record high, showing a surprising increase from the 28 patients seen eight weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Mercy Springfield ha also reached a record high of 147 patients, 93% of whom were unvaccinated.

“We can’t understand the motives of those who look down on healthcare providers and undermine the reality of this pandemic,” Cox Health CEO Steve Edwards wrote on Twitter.

In Louisiana, Johns Hopkins data show that the number of cases increased by 21% from 2,006 to 2,431 per day.

Meanwhile, some hospitals say they are short of ICU beds, as the number of patients has increased from 563 to 1,740 in the last two weeks, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

At least two hospitals (Virgin of Lourdes and General Oshnara Fayette) are reported to have run out of ICU beds. KATC ABC 3..

The caretaker of Our Lady of Lourdes is remodeling a regular bed outside the ICU to accommodate the surge in patients.

“Part of the reason, and the very high proportion of 70 patients, is the increasing severity of the disease in these otherwise perfectly healthy individuals,” Henry said. Our Lady of Dr. Kaufman’s Interim Chief Medical Officer Lourdes said at a press conference.

Dr. Amandalog, Chief Medical Officer of Ochznara Lafayette General, told KATC ABC 3 that the hospital currently has 10 to 97 COVID-19 patients just four weeks ago.

With the surge in cases and hospitalizations, there is some good news. The United States is finally starting to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.

On Saturday, more than 816,000 shots were administered, marking the fifth consecutive day the country gave more than 700,000 shots. CNN..

In addition, the 7-day moving average is currently over 662,000, the highest since early July.

As of Monday morning, 69.9% of adults in the United States have been vaccinated at least once. So, almost a month after the July 4 deadline, the United States is approaching President Joe Biden’s goal of 70%.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, appeared in the federal state of CNN on Sunday, saying that vaccination rates have risen by 56% across the United States in the past two weeks.

He told host Jake Tapper that he hopes the threat of delta mutants will help convince Americans who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“This may be a turning point for those who were hesitant to say:” OK, it’s time, “Collins said.

“I hope it’s happening. To get this delta variant back in place, it has to happen desperately.”