Not all sunglasses are the same when it comes to eye protection





(HealthDay)-Sunglasses are often considered a fashion statement, but some experts say that the style you choose is more important than choosing the best shade to protect your eyes from harmful sun rays. Say there is. Say no. “wearll sunglasses Without 100% UV protection, it’s actually a serious health risk, “said Dr. Dianna Seldomridge, a clinical spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “Regardless of the season, exposure to sunlight can increase the risk of developing eye, cataracts, and some eye cancers,” she said in an Academy news release. “Fortunately, it’s easy to protect yourself from the sun and you don’t have to break the bank. Look for a 100% UV protection label.” That type of protection has nothing to do with price brand name, Seldom Ridge pointed out. Buy only sunglasses with 100% UV-A and UV-B or UV400 protective labels. If you’re not sure if your sunglasses are properly protected, you can use an optical shop photometer to test your UV safety. Sunglasses with large lenses can provide more protection, and wraparound glasses provide the best coverage as they can prevent UV light from entering from the side. Wraparound also protects your eyes from foreign matter such as sand, sand, and dust that can irritate your eyes with wind, evaporation, and dry eyes. Higher prices do not guarantee UV protection. According to Seldom Ridge, cheap sunglasses provide eye protection as effective as a pair of brand names, as long as they are 100% UV labeled. Darker or polarized lenses do not block more solar radiation. Polarized lenses reduce glare from reflective surfaces and make activities such as driving and water sports easier and more enjoyable. The color doesn’t matter. Lenses come in amber, gray, green, or other shades, but only personal preference is important in these choices. Do Children Need Sunglasses? For more information:

You have more prevention of visual impairment You have more prevention of visual impairment Eyes and sun .. Copyright © 2021 HealthDay.. all rights reserved. estimate: Not all sunglasses are the same when it comes to eye protection (August 2, 2021). Obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-08-sunglasses-equal-eye.html on August 2, 2021. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair trade for personal research or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californianewstimes.com/all-sunglasses-not-equal-when-it-comes-to-eye-protection/465618/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

