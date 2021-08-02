What was it like to be part of a cluster?

Coronavirus diary A series of dispatches to investigate how the coronavirus affects people’s lives.

Inside last thursday Slide presentation leaked Coronavirus delta mutants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention More contagious It is more contagious than Ebola and colds and spreads like chickenpox than previously thought. Vaccines appear to remain resistant to the virus, but new evidence is that people who are completely vaccinated with so-called “breakthrough infections”, even if their own cases remain relatively mild. , Suggests that it may be as infectious as people who have not yet received the injection.according to Report According to an agency released Friday, the CDC’s latest findings were based on the July 4 outbreak of COVID-19 in Quier Mecca, Provincetown, Massachusetts.No deadAt the time of the study, an astonishing three-quarters of infected individuals were completely vaccinated. As of July 31, the outbreak of P-Town Inflated to 965 Case.

I was one of them.

This year, my partner and I were among the thousands from all over the country who landed in Provincetown in early July. For many, this was a “hot summer” approved by our government, the mask was removed and the restraint was finally able to breathe again. We were going to start dancing, and when we arrived at the beautiful tip of Cape Cod, the mood was properly vibrant. Reservations for indoor restaurants had to be made at least a week in advance. Maskless festivities rushed to iconic dance clubs such as the Atlantic House and Crown & Anchor. “The last time I saw this kind of joy in P-Town was in the year of Turbada,” a friend said. [the HIV prevention drug] It came out. “

It was about half of our one-week stay that one of our New York City vaccinated friends began to report feeling sick. Unable to stop his cough, he and his boyfriend went to the Outer Cape Health Service, where they tested positive for COVID and immediately fled the cape. Soon after, you’ll hear whispers of a “gay cough” circulating among the outskirts of the city, whether at the gym at Mussel Beach or at a traditional “high tea” gathering by the pool at Boatslip Resort. started. The atmosphere in Provincetown remained festive, but I began to feel some kind of horror and eventually started sharing. I was with me until I left for the next weekend.

Within a day or two of returning to New York, I received eight Instagram DMs from P-Town acquaintances scattered all over the country. All of them had similar news. There was one message from a San Francisco-based (vaccinated) couple saying “I feel sick.” “We started having flu-like symptoms on Friday night. We thought about all the parties and midnight, but the symptoms got worse and we lost our sense of smell.”

A few days later, I woke up with my own chills, back pain, and terrible fatigue. When the scent disappeared later that afternoon — I faithfully circled around the apartment and whisked each candle, but with no success — I appeared in CityMD and tested positive on a quick test. I did. I received Modern avax in April.

Entering quarantine may be a lonely endeavor, but as I recovered, I realized that I was part of a growing cohort of friends who were also recovering from Provincetown. On my gay network on social media, I kept listening to more and more stories. A man who hasn’t left his bed since returning to Boston. A couple who reported to the P-Town inspection clinic and were greeted in a long, long line. In two days, I was able to count the number of positive vaccination cases I heard with both hands. Of the three, I did not exaggerate and estimated that at least 20 people were vaccinated and all knew they were infected with COVID.

“The whole thing?” We wondered aloud online. We all contacted each other about the new breakthrough case and compared the symptoms at a virtual book club meeting. What did that mean? I asked a contact tracer who called me two days after I first showed symptoms that I was infected with COVID and my partner, who was also vaccinated, did not. .. For months, the CDC advised that breakthrough cases during vaccination were rare and that even if Delta became ill, the symptoms should be mild. Of course, it is “mild” and loses its meaning if you can’t taste the food. More than a week. If you knew the truth about how terrible the breakthrough infection was, you might have thought twice about hitting the cape in the first place.

Aside from the CDC’s misleading safety promises, it wasn’t just my infection that felt like a betrayal. Many of my friends surprised me with the humor of the gallows about the AIDS crisis and outbreak. It theorized that it was “too much sex”, too much drug, and “too much fun”. — May blame our predicament. Suddenly, my illness was casually equated with orgy, as if it were a personal act, not an inadequate public health instruction or a rapidly changing science. Still, if being at the heart of this latest chapter in the COVID story loses my confidence in the CDC’s ever-evolving guidelines, it also gives gay men a glimpse of an important aspect of our history. Gave me. ACT UP Legendary Self-Advocacy: Playing an armchair scientist in the absence of institutional and social knowledge, when it collapses.

The New York Times first saidRare cancer in 41 homosexualsAgain, we confused and offended participants in public health emergencies. Many of us began sounding alerts shortly after the July 4th holiday, and by mid-month, the Massachusetts Public Health Service had begun tracking new clusters in collaboration with the CDC. Around the same time, the CDC began asking the positive people in Provincetown to move their story forward. “I can’t believe I was joking about the’Fagbash variant’a few weeks ago, but now it’s literally a case study of the variant,” said a friend in response to the CDC’s sudden interest in the popular P. -Sent me a text message mentioning Town. Party. We believe that our reports have taken our collective understanding of Delta one step further.

In fact, Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, said: New York Times.. “This is one of the most striking examples of citizen science I’ve seen,” she said. “People involved in the outbreak of Provincetown paid close attention to making a list of their contacts and exposures.”

I’m proud of that. But it’s also an intriguing wake-up call. In an era of constantly updated variants (“Delta Plus” has already been identified like some new dystopian iPhone releases), it seems that civilians must trust, at least in part. .. About their own ability to investigate and reason on the path to best practices. It turns out that the “normal life” of the pandemic at this point is by no means realistic. There are too many open questions, too much uncertainty about long-term effects, or whether the delta can be reduced twice. “Hot vax summer” has become an unknown summer. And autumn? That is even more uncertain.