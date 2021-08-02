Recommended Masks in Half of Minnesota County-Twin Cities





Masks are currently recommended for anyone visiting indoor public spaces in half of Minnesota’s 87 counties (including the entire Twin Cities Metro in 7 counties). Masks are recommended as there are 45 counties that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider to be substantial or high levels of community infection. Only nine counties are considered low transmission speeds, the rest are medium speeds. The CDC last updated its community infection data on Sunday, and rising coronavirus test positive rates in Minnesota could mean more counties will be added to the list this week. Minnesota reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 632 new coronavirus infections on Monday. Almost all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are completely unvaccinated residents. All recent deaths were long-term caregivers, ranging in age from 70s to 90s. The status of the vaccine for recent deaths is usually unknown, but health officials say 56 of the 3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans have died. Infectious diseases in long-term care facilities have decreased significantly and then increased again. As of Friday, there were 56 facilities where at least one resident or staff member reported recent infections, up from 22 facilities in late June, but more than 700 facilities reported cases. It is far from the peak in December 2020. More than 90% of caregivers are vaccinated, according to state data. More than 60% of our staff have shots, but it depends on the facility. The death toll in Minnesota is 7,674. This is because the pandemic began with 4,511 deaths in long-term care. Hospitalizations continue to grow, with 229 patients in need of treatment, including 68 in critical condition. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients have more than doubled in the last two weeks. Minnesota’s average test positive rate continues to rise towards the 5% attention threshold. The state has screened 10.6 million samples from 4.6 million inhabitants since March 2020. Of those who have been diagnosed with a total of 613,325 infections and tested positive, 601,499 have fully recovered and no longer need to be quarantined. The state has given 5.9 million doses of vaccine, 3.1 million at least once, and nearly 3 million have completed the vaccine series. Almost 69% of residents over the age of 16 have been shot at least once. This story is under development and will be updated.

