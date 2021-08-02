Patients Report Memory Problems After Mild COVID-19-Consumer Health News





Monday, August 2, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Memory problems are a common part of the acute sequelae of COVID-19, according to a study letter published online on July 29. JAMA network open.. Dr. Arne Søraas and colleagues at the University of Oslo Hospital in Norway identified individuals tested for suspected COVID-19 and individuals not randomly tested between February 1 and April 15, 2020. We followed a cohort of 13,001 adults, including. Selected from the general public. The COVID-19-positive test included in the study showed that the infection was relatively mild and no one was hospitalized. At baseline and at eight-month follow-up, study participants completed an electronic questionnaire asking about memory problems and health-related quality of life. Researchers reported that 11% of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) -positive group reported memory loss at 8 months, compared to 4% of the SARS-CoV-2 negative group. We found that it was 2% in the untested group. A randomly selected group of participants.A strong association was observed between baseline SARS-CoV-2 positivity and memory loss at 8 months (odds ratio). [OR], 4.66) Compare with untested randomly selected groups. In the SARS-CoV-2 positive group, 41% reported significantly worse health at follow-up compared to a year ago, and 12% reported concentration problems. Of those who reported memory loss in the SARS-CoV-2 positive group, 82% also reported poor health. “This finding is a powerful impetus for rethinking the idea that COVID-19 may be a mild illness,” the author writes. “It is also questioned whether current home care strategies are optimal for long-term outcomes.” The two authors have revealed a financial relationship with Age Labs. Summary / Full text editorial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/1-in-10-report-memory-problems-8-months-after-covid-19-2654281777.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

