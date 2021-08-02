According to the CDC, serious side effects are rare after about 9 million Pfizer shots on a teenager in the United States.





(HealthDay)-US health officials have some encouraging news about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. Serious side effects are rare among the millions of US teens who received Pfizer injections.

As of July 16, nearly 9 million teenagers aged 12 to 17 were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Of the approximately 9,240 reported adverse reactions, 91% were minor, such as pain near the vaccination site.

But 9% are serious and 4% Heart problems Known as myocarditis, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Reported on Friday.

“Local and systemic reactions are common in adolescents after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination, especially after the second vaccination, but serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare,” CDC said. Epidemiologist Unhouse said.

Myocarditis is one of the most common serious adverse events reported, she said. This is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can affect the heart’s electrical system, reduce its pumping capacity, and cause rapid or abnormal rhythms.

Myocarditis is usually caused by a viral infection such as COVID-19, but it can also be a reaction to a drug. Signs and symptoms include chest pain, malaise, shortness of breath, and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm).

The association may sound alarming, but CDC experts continue to emphasize the benefits of vaccination for all people over the age of 12. The vaccine has not yet been approved for younger children.

Vaccination is better than getting COVID-19, Haus said.

“The benefits of vaccination in the prevention of COVID-19 and its complications continue to outweigh the potential risks of rare adverse events reported after vaccination,” she said.

A study published on a preprint server last week medRxiv Teens were found to be at a significantly higher risk of developing heart inflammation after obtaining COVID-19 itself than the vaccine. The researchers examined the heart inflammation rates of approximately 14,000 teens diagnosed with COVID-19 and similar numbers of vaccinated teens who reported side effects. They found that the risk of heart inflammation was 21 times higher in girls with COVID and about 6 times higher in boys with COVID compared to the vaccinated group.

Mendelsinger, Vice-Chair of Education at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, said:Author of medRxiv study.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, agreed that the side effects of the vaccine were preferable to the catastrophic effects of COVID-19.

“You need to take that into account. First of all, only about one of the 20,000 recipients in the highest-risk group seems to develop myocarditis after two injections.” He said.

“Myocarditis is by no means a good sound. Mild myocarditis can be said as much as you like, but it can also scare people because of inflammation. heart Muscles are always seen as anxious. However, it is self-limiting, short-lived, non-fatal, and does not appear to be associated with coronary artery abnormalities. ”

A recent study of 1,600 college athletes infected with COVID-19 found that 1 in 43 had myocarditis, he said. “That is, the peak phenomenon of the vaccine is basically 1 in 20,000, and the phenomenon of this disease is 1 in 43.”

If symptoms of myocarditis appear, parents should take the child to a doctor and they may be referred to the hospital for observation, Ofit said.

“The disease is common and this (delta) variant is particularly contagious,” Ofit told parents worried about getting their children vaccinated. Please stay. “

He added that some believe that in the next few years there will be two options: vaccination or spontaneous infection. “Vaccination is a safer choice, as natural infections also cause a much higher rate of myocarditis,” he said.

Illness is worse vaccination, Ofit emphasized. “It’s always true,” he said.

The report was published on CDC on July 30th Weekly morbidity and mortality reports..

For more information:

For more information on the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

