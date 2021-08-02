Women without NHS support after miscarriage, activists say | Miscarriage

Too many women who are not supported by post-miscarriage anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are calling on the government to completely review medical services to better respond to those who have experienced pregnancy loss. According to activists.

Charity Tommy 1 in 4 Pregnancy ending in miscarriage remains poorly understood due to lack of NHS data collection. NHS support is also limited to experienced people 3 consecutive miscarriagesDespite the fact that many women experience lifelong physical and psychological effects.

“We are trying to break the myth about miscarriage,” said Tommy CEO Jane Brewin. “One of these is that it’s a short-term, not a long-term, serious condition that doesn’t have a lasting impact on people.

“Some people are really sick mentally and don’t get any intervention other than going to their family doctor. They can’t refer them to support unless they have three in a row. This isn’t really enough. “

Tommy’s is calling on the government to highlight its investment in miscarriage prevention and treatment and mental health support in its women’s health strategy, which will be announced later this year. According to the study, miscarriage is estimated to be costly. NHS £ 430m a year before taking into account the broader costs to the economy, such as closures.

According to a charity study, 20% of miscarriage women experience clinical PTSD, 16% to 18% suffer from anxiety and depression, and their risk of suicide is four times higher.