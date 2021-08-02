Health
How did the pandemic affect cancer clinical trials? -Consumer Health News
Monday, August 2, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A pandemic has disrupted medical care across the United States, but new studies report that it was able to continue clinical trials testing cancer treatments.
Researchers have found that cancer trials in the United States responded quickly to pandemics in the early months, allowing the study to return to orbit after the first and sharp decline in patient participation. ..
This was especially true for trials testing cancer treatment, the study found. Experts say that trials focused on cancer prevention are likely to significantly reduce participation and delay the results of these trials.
Dr. Julie Gralow, Chief Medical Officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, said:
“We can’t put the cancer on hold and we can’t stop treating the patient,” added Gralow, who wasn’t involved in the study.
In many cases, she said that cancer patients enrolled in these trials have run out of treatment options and are looking forward to treatment.
Therefore, in the spring of 2020, government regulators quickly released guidance on how to keep clinical trials safe. And based on new discoveries, the adjustment seems to have worked, at least in cancer treatment trials.
During the first year of the pandemic, these trials maintained 91% of the expected enrollment.
This is a remarkable discovery, said Joseph Unger, research leader at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle.
“We were very surprised,” he said. “Given the impact on early study enrollment, it seemed unlikely that we would recover so quickly.”
The situation was different in trials that focused on other aspects of cancer treatment, such as cancer prevention, symptomatology management, and long-term health of cancer survivors. Enrollment in these trials was 54% of what was expected at normal times.
According to Unger, the focus on maintaining the conduct of treatment trials may have come at the expense of these other studies.
“Our assumption is that the site probably prioritized treatment trials,” he said.
Gralow said it was “extremely disappointing” that the results of preventive trials were likely to be delayed.
Findings — Published online on July 29 JAMA network open — Based on approximately 30,000 patients who participated in US cancer trials between 2016 and February 2021.
In March and April 2020, the number of weekly clinical trial enrollments dropped significantly across the board. However, the rebound continued after that. So, in fact, by the end of summer, there were more registrants than expected during the pre-pandemic period.
According to Gralow, the study made various changes to limit patient migration and exposure to large medical centers. Sometimes it can be done by phone or virtual medical visit, but if not, the patient can do it at a local outpatient clinic, such as a blood test or imaging test.
Now, Mr. Gralow said the big question was whether some of these measures should be permanent.
“Outside the pandemic, we want to make it easier for patients to enroll in clinical trials,” she said. “Can we incorporate more flexibility into it and bring trials to patients?”
Unger agreed that researchers need to study the effects of pandemic changes — including whether they have somehow harmed patient care.
Another positive finding showed no signs of a sharp decline in enrollment of black and Hispanic patients in treatment trials. Unger said this is encouraging for many reasons. Blacks and Hispanic Americans have been particularly hard hit by pandemics and have traditionally been underestimated in clinical trials.
Meanwhile, in this study, prevention-focused trials showed a decrease in all demographic groups, especially black and Hispanic patients, and women.
Researchers speculated that women may be more affected than men because of the high unemployment rate due to pandemics and the need to stay home with their children.
Gralow emphasized that clinical trials are the only way to advance treatment. Hopefully, she said the trial could make it easier for patients to participate in the future.
For more information
The National Cancer Institute Participation in clinical trials..
Source: Joseph Unger, PhD, MS, Associate Professor, Cancer Prevention Program, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle. Julie Gralow, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Alexandria, Virginia. JAMA network open, July 29, 2021, online
Sources
2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/8-2-how-did-the-pandemic-affect-cancer-clinical-trials-2654015732.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]