Lee Health admitted 117 COVID-19 patients over the weekend. Approaching the peak of 2020

Lee Health admitted 117 COVID-19 patients over the weekend. This was a surge in pandemic-related cases, pushing the number of hospitalizations to the highest level since the peak week of the organization in July 2020.

This is Sunday in Florida Maximum number of virus-related hospitalizations Since the start of the pandemic — 10,207 according to the Florida Hospital Association. The last state-wide high of 10,179 was 54 weeks ago.

Lee Health is currently treating 298 COVID-19 patients. Eight of them are children. The public health system reached a high of 372 over a year ago.

If you miss it:Florida emerges as the epicenter of COVID-19 (again)

Pandemic epidemic:Is the curve flattened in your area?Use this tool to compare the spread of COVID-19

At any given time, about 90% of Leehealth patients admitted with COVID-19 are not vaccinated, said Stephanie Stoval, Interim Officer for Tissue Quality and Patient Safety. Administrators state that vaccinated patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 are primarily elderly and have a weakened immune system.

Twenty-two patients are on ventilator and 45 are in the intensive care unit.

Due to the continued surge in cases, coupled with the rapid expansion of highly contagious delta mutants, the hospital system announced on Friday night that visits to the emergency department were restricted to patients on all four campuses. Did.