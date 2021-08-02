Health
What is RSV? And why are doctors soaring in child cases? – Action News Jacks
Respiratory illness, which usually peaks in winter, has surged in the southern states this summer, making infants ill.
Doctors have seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It causes common cold-like symptoms and is a common childhood illness that usually develops during the colder months.
Hospitalizations for the disease have skyrocketed in some states over the past month, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued health advisory warnings that RVS is widespread in some southern states. ..
RSV is usually a mild illness, but it can cause serious illness in very young and very old people, killing up to 500 children under the age of 5 each year.
As RSV cases increase this summer, doctors in the South are beginning to warn children and teens that both RSV and COVID-19 infections can be flooded.
In Florida, Texas, and Louisiana, cases of RSV surged last month, and Oklahoma doctors have expressed concern about lack of beds.
“RSV is a real problem so far,” said Dr. Cameron Manter, Chief Medical Officer at Oklahoma Childrens Hospital at OU Health. Oklahoman.. “What if the number of childhood Covid cases surges?” Mantor said.
In a series of tweets, Dr. Heather Haq, a pediatrician at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, explained how her hospital sees an increase in both coronavirus and RSV hospitalizations.
“Currently, there are regional differences in the circulation of RSV and COVID, so not all regions are feeling this” surge “… yet. South now seems to be the worst hit. I’ve heard reports from #BatonRouge, #NewOrleans, and #Galveston. “
In another tweet, Haq wrote, “I see more and more Covid babies, children and teens returning to the hospital every day after months of pediatric Covid cases.” increase. Ages from 2 weeks to 17 years, including patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
What are the symptoms of RSV?
What should parents look for as RSV increases? According to the CDC, the symptoms of RSV are:
· snot
·Anorexia
·cough
·sneeze
・ Heat
・ Wheezing
The agency suggests that you or your child should see a doctor if they have difficulty breathing, are not drinking enough fluids, or have worsening symptoms.
According to the CDC, almost all children are infected with RSV by the age of two, but very young babies and those with weakened lung condition or immunity should be carefully monitored.
According to the CDC, there is no specific cure for RSV infection. Most RSV infections disappear spontaneously in a week or two.
Why is it happening now?
Dr. Claudette Poole, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, told NBC that COVID-19 contributed to the delay in the usual “season” of RSV.
“During the winter, we suppressed normal circulation time, so I’m guessing that we’re making up for the lost time now,” says Poole.
According to the pool, Alabama children in Birmingham recently experienced an increase in infant hospitalization due to RSV.
Another theory of increasing cases in children is that babies born during or shortly before a pandemic may not have been exposed to the virus as usual because people are at home.
“These viruses don’t go away in the summer,” Dr. Richard Malley, a senior pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, told Newsweek.
Marie said the surge in RSV in the summer may be due to “exposure did not enhance” the child’s public immunity.
