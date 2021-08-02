Kaiyahoga County has reached the CDC threshold to recommend masks indoors for vaccinated people





Cleveland, Ohio-Kaiyahoga County has reached federal standards for “substantial” infections with COVID-19 and is recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to return vaccinated people to wear masks indoors. Caused. According to CDC data, Kaiyahoga County reached the CDC benchmark over the weekend, moving from a “moderate” transmission on Friday to a “substantial” transmission on Saturday. The CDC ranking system has four categories, from lowest to highest. Low, medium, real, high. The recommendations for that indoor mask are counties with “substantial” or “high” infections, that is, more than 50 new infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants, or more than 8% coronavirus testing in the last 7 days. Applies only to areas where the results are positive. By Saturday, the seven-day average for Kaiyahoga County recorded 52.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 39.51 cases a week ago, according to CDC data. The county’s seven-day average for testing positive rates was 2.93% as of Saturday. On Monday morning, Kaiyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Alan tweeted about the development. However, the Health Commission did not immediately respond to the question from The Plain Dealer. cleveland.com Whether the designation triggers new guidance from local health authorities. Rather, a spokesman said the board would hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to “review current data and provide up-to-date information about schools and the general public.” The CDC responded to the surge in COVID-19 cases in most parts of the United States, boosted by the more contagious Delta variant last week, in areas with higher levels of transmission in fully vaccinated people. We have begun to recommend masking indoors. Published Friday, the latest Health Commission data reflecting cases in the suburban Kaiyahoga County by July 24 appear to indicate an increase in the number of cases in recent weeks. The number of new cases in the week up to July 10 was 100, the following week was 245, and the week until July 24 was 328. Still, according to the latest CDC data, COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in Kaiyahoga County over the past seven days, with less than 10 people dying during that period. These trends, like those in some countries, may reflect that the infection is less serious for the vaccinated person. According to CDC data, about 52% of the county’s total population is vaccinated, and about 60% of the population over the age of 12 is vaccinated. Due to recent “substantial” infection designations, Kaiyahoga counties are now included in 78.5% of counties nationwide where the CDC recommends masking vaccinated people indoors. As of a week ago, Lorain County was the only county in northeastern Ohio that reached the “substantial” transmission mark. Currently, the Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain, Medina, and Portage counties are all considered “substantial” infections, while the Summit, Lake, and Ashtabula counties are considered “moderate” infections. View the transmission speed by county on the CDC website. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view View: Kaiyahoga County Board of Health COVID-19 Data Dashboard City with Cleveland Data Dashboard..

