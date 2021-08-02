Public Health Sudbury & Districts Report Human Cases of Lyme Disease





SUDBURY-Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports that adults in the Manitoulin District tested positive for Lyme disease. The risk of getting sick is low, but a positive test acts as a reminder to take precautions when going out, the health unit said in a news release. “People who enjoy the outdoors need to check for ticks immediately after activities such as gardening and hiking,” said Adam Ranger, Environmental Support Officer for Public Health, in the release. “This is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from Lyme disease.” Black-footed mites infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease have been found in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts over the past few years, along the northern banks of Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Lake Superior, and the St. Lawrence River. Commonly found in rural areas. The Lawrence River and the Rainy River region of northwestern Ontario. “Black-footed ticks don’t jump or fly,” the release said. “They wait in the grass and bushes for animals and humans to stroke the plants. Mites vary in size and color and can be difficult to see until they are full of blood.” It’s best not to be bitten by ticks in the first place. To prevent tick bites, public health recommends the following: -Avoid walking in tall grass. -Make sure there are no debris, overgrown plants, grass, bushes or trees in the garden. -Keep tree piles and bird feeders away from your home. -Wear long-sleeved, light-colored shirts, trousers, and shoes with closed toes. -Use insect repellents approved by Health Canada and follow the application recommendations for packaging. -Perform a tick check. -Take a shower after outdoor activities to wash away mites that have not yet adhered to the skin. If you find a tick on a human, use tweezers with a fine tip to bring the tick close to your skin and gently pull it straight up. Then wash the area with soap and water. “Put the ticks in a dry container, take it to the local public health department and send it for identification and testing of Lyme disease,” the health department said. “Check with your healthcare provider if you need treatment, especially if the ticks have been on for more than 24 hours. Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics.” If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause serious complications in the heart, joints, and nervous system. Signs and symptoms of Lyme disease include a characteristic rash around the area of ​​the bite that looks like the eyes of a red bull. Fever, headache, muscle aches, arthralgias, malaise, stiff shoulders, and swollen glands are also common. For more information on Lyme disease and ticks, please contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts (705-522-9200, ext.). 464, toll free 1-866-522-9200 or visit www.phsd.ca..

