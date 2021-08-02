OU Children’s Hospital has seen a surge in respiratory infections in common children and recommends vaccination for people over the age of 12.news

As the hospital runs out of beds Midwest Another virus is swarming due to the COVID-19 delta mutant OU Childrens Hospital..

Respiratory syncytial virus infection, Or RSV is a common respiratory infection found in children. According to the CDC, most people will encounter an infection at least once before they are two years old. Dr. Cameron Manter, director of OU Children’s Hospital Medical, said the virus is usually the most prevalent in winter, but saw a sharp surge in June and July of this year.

The children’s hospital has a total of about 260 pediatric beds, but only three have COVID-19 patients, Mantar said. RSV has been around for longer than COVID-19, but Mantar said special attention should be paid to the fact that variants of the COVID-19 delta pose additional threats.

“If your child is ill, don’t let them play with other children,” says Mantar. “We have great concerns as all children will return to school in a few weeks. In a situation where the state government prohibits active masking by schools … that is our major concern. “

Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at OU’s Children’s Hospital, says RSV is more vigilant for babies than anyone else. The illness is like a cold for children 2-3 years and older, but it is very problematic for babies under 2 years and immunocompromised patients.

“For babies and newborns, it’s a much more serious illness because the nasal passages are so small that RSV can cause a lot of mucus, dyspnea, and pneumonia in these young populations,” Tyungu said. Stated.

OU Children’s Hospitals have not seen a surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases, but qualified individuals should be vaccinated to protect those who are not yet vaccinated and to prevent hospitalization. According to Mantar, the hospital team meets multiple times a day to work on bed management with the goal of discharging children who can be cared for at home.

“Sometimes patients in need of an ICU bed are housed in an emergency room, or they must be transferred to another facility that may be diverted and able to take care of sick children. Sometimes you have to go out of state, “Manter said.

Mantar said he would recommend vaccination to people over the age of 12 because the FDA expects it to take some time to approve vaccines for children under the age of 12. There is no state obligation.

Tung said he was concerned about the number of people refusing to get the vaccine and said he was seeing more anti-vaccine adults bring sick children than ever before.

“The best way to keep all unvaccinated people safe is to vaccinate adults and people over the age of 12 who are caring for or around them. Get vaccinated. Stop the spread of the virus, “Tyungu said.

As an infectious disease doctor, Tyungu said he has worked on several different viruses, including the outbreak of Ebola in 2014. He said Ebola is a very scary virus because the virus is so easy to spread.

Tung said that in the absence of immunity to the infection, it would infect the brain and all organs.

“Then, there is pathological evidence of people who have undergone autopsy, and coronavirus can be found in the heart muscle, brain, and unexpected tissues,” Tyungu said.

Tung said the virus would move much faster in the body and attack organs if the human body was unaware that the virus would invade the body. She said the vaccine not only makes COVID-19 preventable, but also manageable if a person is still infected with the virus.

“COVID-19, I think most people don’t have an epigenetic history of the virus, so I think they’re ranked high (for Ebola),” Tyungu said. “Now, those who have been infected before, their immune system has a history of this virus, and our vaccinated immune system has a history of this virus. But your immune system This is the type that can move very fast in the body when the virus has no knowledge of the virus. “

Tung encourages everyone who can be vaccinated to be vaccinated, but people who oppose the virus know that people have different levels of understanding of the science of vaccines. He said he was focusing on working patiently. She said she would experience the risks and positive consequences of vaccination with patients who are hesitant to get more Oklahoman vaccinated.

“As a doctor, as a scientist, as a Christian, the child needs a vaccine to protect the child from everyday life. When you come across a parent who is completely anti-vaccine, it’s absolutely painful, but to you Be calm, take risks, and explain everything you can, “says Tyungu. “It’s exhausted, but we can’t give up on the patient.”